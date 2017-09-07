A sniff test could one day predict the risk of Parkinson’s up to 10 years before diagnosis, researchers suggest, after linking a poor sense of smell in later life with increased risk of the disease.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that a poor sense of smell may be an early sign of Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers found that older adults who scored poorly on sniff tests were almost five times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease over 10 years of follow-up compared with individuals with a better sense of smell.

However, on looking at the results by race, the researchers found no statistically significant association between poor sense of smell and increased Parkinson’s risk in black adults.

What is more, the study revealed that sense of smell appears to influence Parkinson’s risk in men more than women.

Study co-author Honglei Chen, Ph.D., of the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University in East Lansing, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Neurology.

Parkinson’s disease is central nervous system disorder that is characterized by problems with movement, balance, and coordination.

It is estimated that more than 10 million people across the globe are living with Parkinson’s disease, and up to 1 million of these individuals live in the United States.

Previous research has suggested that a reduction in sense of smell may be an early indicator of Parkinson’s, appearing years before the onset of motor symptoms. However, not all people who experience olfactory loss go on to develop the disease.

For this latest study, Dr. Chen and colleagues sought to learn more about this association – in particular, how far in advance loss of smell might predict the risk of Parkinson’s disease, and whether this association varies between black and white adults.