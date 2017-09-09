Regular exercise and a healthful diet are key for maintaining good health. Now, a new study sheds light on how the former affects the latter, after finding that physical activity could alter men’s diet preferences.

Share on Pinterest Research suggests that physical activity can alter men’s diet preferences, but this may not be the case for women.

The diet preferences of women, however, are likely to remain unaffected by exercise, according to the findings.

Study co-author Jenna Lee and colleagues from the University of Missouri in Columbia recently reported their results in the journal Behavioural Brain Research.

The effects of exercise on diet have long been of interest to researchers, and previous studies have indicated that physical activity can encourage us to make more healthful food choices.

But Lee and team note that few of these studies have investigated how the dietary effects of exercise might differ by sex.

“Our team wanted to make every effort to study female perspectives on how exercise affects diet, because most other studies neglect females,” says Lee.

“We wanted to take a look at what drives diet preference and if environmental factors, such as physical activity, play a role in how males and females eat.”