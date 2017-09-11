A new study has looked at whether or not sleeping with your canine pet is a good idea, and under what circumstances it should be allowed.

New research suggests that dogs can be good night-time companions, just as long as they sleep in their own beds.

Approximately 44 percent of North American households own a dog, according to data available to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Roughly, this equates to 78 million pet dogs in the United States.

The benefits – especially the psychological ones – of owning a dog are well documented. For this reason, dogs are often used for therapy, since interacting with these lovable canines can alleviate stress and anxiety. Therapy dogs can also bring a renewed sense of independence and self-sufficiency to their owners.

For many, canine friends are more than just pets: they become valued family members in their own right. But just how physically close should we be to our dogs?

Dr. Lois Krahn, alongside other colleagues from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, have looked at a practice appreciated by many but whose benefits are also often questioned: sleeping with one’s dog.

“Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption,” Dr. Krahn explains, adding that despite this, she and her team “found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets.”

