Getting up and out of your seat every 30 minutes could help to reduce the harms of sedentary behavior, according to a new study.

Researchers found that adults in the United States spend more than 12 hours per day sitting down, and the more time spent sitting, the greater their risk of premature death from all causes will be.

But it’s not all bad news. The team also found that getting up and moving around every half an hour could help to reduce the harms of prolonged sitting.

Keith Diaz, Ph.D., of Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, NY, and colleagues recently published their findings in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Studies are increasingly documenting the potential health risks of prolonged sitting. For example, research published last year claimed that the behavior is associated with more than 430,000 deaths across 54 countries, while a more recent study linked prolonged sitting to a greater risk of walking disability in seniors.

For this latest investigation, Dr. Diaz and team sought to learn more about the link between sedentary behavior and the risk of premature death.

More specifically, the researchers wanted to determine how bouts of sedentary behavior might influence the risk of all-cause mortality – something that they believe previous research has overlooked.