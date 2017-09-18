So far, the consensus among scientists has been that the ApoE4 gene is the main marker of Alzheimer’s disease and many other dementias. But new research adds another key player into the mix: the so-called TOMM40 gene.

The ApoE gene is instrumental in forming lipoproteins, which are molecules that carry cholesterol and other fats through our bloodstream.

ApoE has several slightly different versions, and one of them, called e4, has been strongly associated with the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, the ApoE4 gene is linked to the buildup of amyloid plaque, which is a clumpy protein found in the brain tissue of Alzheimer’s patients.

These data have led researchers to agree, by and large, that ApoE4 is the main genetic culprit behind Alzheimer’s disease. But a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE reverses this narrative, suggesting that another gene may be “orchestrating” the cognitive decline typical of dementia.

The research was conducted by scientists at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, in collaboration with those at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The study’s first author is Thalida Em Arpawong, a postdoctoral fellow in the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences Department of Psychology. The senior investigator is Carol A. Prescott, who is a professor of psychology at the USC Dornsife College.

Arpawong summarizes the findings, saying, “Typically, ApoE4 has been considered the strongest known genetic risk factor for cognitive decline, memory decline, Alzheimer’s disease, or dementia-related onset.”

“[But our] study found that a TOMM40 variant was actually more influential than ApoE4 on the decline in immediate memory – the ability to hold onto new information.”