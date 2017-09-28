The risk of stroke could be increased by more than a quarter for people who experience migraine with aura. So concludes a twin study recently published in the journal Brain.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, around 39 million children and adults in the United States are affected by migraine, a disorder characterized by the recurrence of moderate or severe throbbing pain on one or both sides of the head.

Around 25 percent of people with migraine experience aura, which is a set of neurological symptoms that accompany headache.

Neurological symptoms include visual disturbances, such as colored spots or temporary blindness, dizziness, numbness or tingling on one side of the body, and speech difficulties.

A number of studies have indicated that people with migraine – particularly people who experience migraine with aura – are at greater risk of stroke.

For the new research, co-author Dr. Maria Lantz – of the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden – and colleagues investigated whether familial factors might play a role in the possible link between migraine and stroke, as few studies have controlled for this factor.