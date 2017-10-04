Adding vitamin D supplements to standard medication could reduce the severity of asthma attacks for individuals with the respiratory condition, suggests a new review.

Researchers found that people with asthma who took vitamin D supplements alongside their usual medication were 50 percent less likely to visit the emergency department or require hospital admission as a result of an asthma attack.

What is more, the researchers found that vitamin D supplementation was linked to a reduction in the need for steroid injections or tablets following an asthma attack.

Lead researcher Prof. Adrian Martineau, from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently reported their findings in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Asthma is one of the biggest health burdens across the globe, affecting approximately 300 million children and adults. In the United States alone, around 25 million people have asthma, and this number rises every year.

Although there is currently no cure for asthma, there are medications that can help patients to manage the condition and reduce their risk of an asthma attack.

But these medications are not always effective; each year in the U.S., there are around 1.8 million visits to the emergency department for asthma attacks, and the condition causes 10 deaths in the country every day.

As such, researchers are searching for ways to further reduce asthma severity. Could vitamin D be one such strategy?