New research has started to unpick the mechanism that allows sleep to enhance memory consolidation. It is known that sleep is vital to our normal daily functioning, and that a lack of proper nightly sleep can seriously affect our cognition and general well-being. For instance, Medical News Today recently covered a study that linked disturbed sleep with dementia, and another that investigated the correlation between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and sleeplessness. Yet many of the mechanisms underlying the impact of sleeping patterns on behavioral and cognitive disorders remain unknown. Sleep falls into two categories: non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Scientists have also identified four different phases in which sleep occurs. Each of these is characterized by different brain activity types. Stage one NREM. This refers to the transition from a state of wakefulness to a state of sleep, during which normal brain activity slows down. It is a stage of light sleep, from which one can easily be awoken.

Stage two NREM. This is also a stage of light sleep, yet it is slightly deeper than the one before. This stage is also transitional – this time from the light initial sleep to a state of deep sleep. It is characterized by short bursts of electrical activity, some of which are known as “sleep spindles.”

Stage three NREM. This is a state of deep sleep during which brain activity slows even more. In this stage, the muscles fully relax, and heartbeat and breathing slow down. Immersion in this stage is associated with feeling refreshed the morning after.

REM. This is the stage of sleep during which dreaming happens. In this stage, brain activity patterns are mixed, with electrical brain waves sometimes peaking and sometimes slowing down.

Sleep spindles and ‘adaptive brain changes’ Emerging research from the Humboldt and Charité Universities in Berlin, Germany, has looked at the mechanism that allows sleep spindles – a part of stage two NREM – to improve brain plasticity, or the brain’s ability to adapt and reorganize by forming fresh neural connections. “It is becoming increasingly clear,” explains lead study author Dr. Julie Seibt, from the University of Surrey in Guildford, United Kingdom, “that sleep plays an important role in [the brain’s] adaptive changes.” “Our study tells us that a large proportion of these changes may occur during very short and repetitive brain waves called spindles,” she adds. The researchers have recently published their findings in the journal Nature Communications.