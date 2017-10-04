Groundbreaking research from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that the brain has lymphatic vessels, allowing it to process “waste” leaked from the blood vessels. This may shed fresh light on the relationship between the brain and the immune system.

The body’s lymphatic system relies on lymphatic vessels to absorb, process, and return proteins and interstitial fluid – that is, the fluid that surrounds tissue cells in the body – to the bloodstream. The fluid carried by the lymphatic vessels is called “lymph.”

There are three main functions of the lymphatic system: to help keep blood volume and pressure constant, to fight foreign agents as part of the immune system, and to absorb fat and fat-soluble vitamins.

Lymphatic vessels are distributed throughout our bodies, but so far, there has been little evidence to suggest that the brain also contains them. In a medical treatise from 1816, an Italian scientist suggested the existence of such vessels, but this notion was rejected until fairly recently.

A study on mice from 2015 showed that lymphatics vessels were present in the rodents’ central nervous system, suggesting that the same might be true for humans and other primates.

Now, a team of researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) – led by Dr. Daniel S. Reich – has confirmed that human brains also have lymphatic vessels. More specifically, they were noted in the dura, or the thick outermost membrane that surrounds the brain.

“We literally watched people’s brains drain fluid into these vessels,” says Dr. Reich. “We hope that our results provide new insights to a variety of neurological disorders.”

The researchers’ findings have recently been reported in the journal eLife.