Researchers examined the bacterial makeup of breast tissue in women with breast cancer and found that it has insufficient levels of a certain bacterial genus called Methylobacterium.

By analyzing breast tissue samples, researchers show that a bacterial imbalance is associated with breast cancer development.

The human microbiome, or the total number of bacteria living in the human body, is known to play a key role in the development of many diseases.

In particular, the bacteria living in our gut have been linked to numerous conditions, ranging from type 2 diabetes to Parkinson’s disease, and even multiple sclerosis.

Previous studies have also examined the link between gut microbiota and the development of breast cancer. These studies have suggested that the microbes in the gut may regulate estrogen levels, leading to estrogen-receptor positive breast cancer.

But less attention has been paid to the microbiome residing in the breast tissue of breast cancer patients. Now, researchers break new ground by uncovering the bacterial composition in the breast tissue of cancer patients.

Dr. Charis Eng, chair of the Cleveland Clinic’s Genomic Medicine Institute in Ohio, led the study with Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, director of Breast Services at the Cleveland Clinic.



Hannah Wang, a researcher at the Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute of the Genomic Medicine Institute, is the first author of the new study, which was published in the journal Oncotarget.