While there is no way to change the texture of the hair follicles, there are many things people can do to make hair appear thicker and to reduce breakage and hair loss.

In this article, we list several natural treatments a person can do at home to help their hair look and feel thicker.

Overview

Thin or thinning hair is a widespread condition. Men often experience hair loss from male pattern baldness, but both women and men may experience thin hair in their lifetime.



Natural ageing and genetics may be causes of thinning hair.

Thinning hair could be caused by:

natural aging

genetics

poor nutrition

overuse of commercial hair products

reactions or allergies to chemicals or substances

illness

No matter what the cause, it may be possible to help hair look naturally thicker by using everyday products.

These methods should not take the place of treatment for underlying conditions that may be causing the thin hair, such as a nutritional deficiency or alopecia.

The natural treatments below may help thicken thin hair regardless of whether further treatment is required.

Seven ways to get thicker hair

There is a range of natural ways to thicken thinning hair, but results will vary from person to person.

Everyday products to make hair look thicker include:

1. Eggs



When used regularly, an egg treatment may help thicken and strengthen a person's hair.

Eggs are high in protein, which is essential for the body to build strong, thick hair. When used regularly, an egg treatment may help thicken and strengthen a person's hair.

To use an egg treatment:

beat 1 or 2 eggs together

apply the eggs to the scalp and damp hair

leave the eggs on the scalp for about 30 minutes

wash hair thoroughly with warm water and mild shampoo

Alternately, combine the eggs with oil and water. To use this method:

mix egg yolks, 1 tablespoon (tbsp) olive oil, and 2 tbsp of water

apply the mixture to the scalp and dry hair

leave for 15 minutes

rinse out with warm water and a mild shampoo

Using an egg treatment once or twice a week for several weeks might help strengthen the hair.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil is rich in omega3 acids and other nutrients that are essential for overall health, including hair health. When applied directly to the scalp and hair, olive oil helps promote thicker hair.

Olive oil also has the added benefit of softening the hair and relieving dry scalp.

To use olive oil:

heat the oil to body temperature

massage the warm oil into the scalp and hair

leave in hair for about 30 to 45 minutes

rinse out the olive oil with mild shampoo

Some people add honey to the olive oil and others suggest leaving the olive oil on overnight using a shower cap to cover the hair.

3. Proper nutrition

A nutritious diet that contains healthful fats, protein, and a range of vitamins can help with thinning or thin hair. In fact, thin hair can be a sign that a person is not getting enough nutrients.

To help remedy this, people with thin hair should include some of the following nutrient-rich foods in their diets:

salmon, which is high in protein and fatty acids

eggs, which contain protein, omega3, and iron

walnuts, almonds, and other nuts, which are sources of fatty acids

greek yogurt, which is a source of protein

green, black, pinto, and other beans, which contain protein

A person should look to add 1 or 2 servings of any of the above foods to their daily diet. Even adding just 3 or 4 servings a week can contribute to improved hair health.

4. Orange puree

The vitamin C, pectin, and acid in oranges can help a person's hair in a few different ways.

The vitamins and nutrients may improve hair's natural luster, which makes the hair appear thicker.

The acid in oranges helps break apart residue left from hair products. These residues may interfere with hair growth. Unlike some of the other treatments, orange puree has a pleasant scent that makes the treatment more enjoyable.

A person can use orange puree as a hair treatment by blending fresh oranges then massaging the puree into the hair and scalp. Leave the puree on the hair for about 1 hour before rinsing it out.

Some people like to use a light conditioner to rehydrate their hair following an orange puree treatment.

5. Aloe gel

Many people believe that the Aloe vera plant is helpful for the skin, scalp, and hair. Applying aloe oil directly to the hair and scalp may help strengthen the hair and thicken it over time.

Several commercial products that contain aloe as an active ingredient are readily available. These products often take the form of gels and creams that are applied directly to the scalp and hair.

For a homemade solution, a person can try rubbing some pure aloe gel into the scalp and letting it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing. Some people mix the aloe with coconut oil or olive oil.

People can use this treatment once or twice per week.

6. Avocado



Avocado is rich in vitamin E, and many people believe it to be a good moisturizer.

Avocado is rich in vitamin E, and many people believe it to be a good moisturizer. Make a simple avocado rub and apply it twice a week.

To make an avocado rub:

combine the fruit of 1 avocado with 1 tbsp olive oil

apply the mixture to hair and scalp

let it sit for about 30 minutes

rinse thoroughly with mild shampoo

7. Castor Oil

Castor oil is also high in vitamin E and fatty acids. Vitamin E is known for aiding hair health.

Castor oil is easy to apply to the hair with no preparation. Simply, rub the oil over the scalp and hair until the hair is coated. Leave the oil on the head for about 30 minutes before rinsing out.

Takeaway

It is important to remember that the results of natural treatments will vary depending on the individual. In many cases, natural remedies for thin hair have not been well-studied, and there are no scientifically-proven results.

People with allergies should use caution and common sense, as rubbing an allergen on the scalp may trigger an allergic reaction.

People who experience a sudden or unexplained hair loss or thinning should talk to their doctor, as there may be an underlying medical reason for the hair loss.

In most cases, natural home remedies are low cost and low risk and may be worth trying.