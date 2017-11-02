Crohn’s disease can be difficult and stressful, but methods of managing it come in many forms. Blogs can help to build your knowledge of the disease, providing support and educational information. We have selected the best Crohn’s disease blogs. Share on Pinterest Crohn’s disease blogs can provide support from both health experts and people with the disease. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) — either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis — affects around 3.1 million adults in the United States. Crohn’s disease causes the digestive tract to become inflamed, which may eventually result in abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, and weight loss. Although the exact cause of Crohn’s disease remains unclear, researchers suspect that a malfunctioning immune system and a family history of the disease could play a role. Crohn’s disease can be painful and debilitating, and in some cases, it may lead to complications that are life-threatening. At present, there is no cure for Crohn’s disease. However, there are therapies that can reduce its symptoms. With the right treatment, many individuals with Crohn’s disease can lead near-normal lives and function well. The condition not only has a physical impact but an emotional one, too. Crohn’s disease blogs can provide valuable information, emotional support, and discussions of the latest findings in Crohn’s disease research. Here are Medical News Today‘s choices of the 10 best Crohn’s disease blogs.

ImproveCareNow ImproveCareNow were founded in 2007 to transform the health and care of children and teenagers with IBD by creating a collaborative care network. ImproveCareNow are helping individuals, families, researchers, and clinicians to work together to accelerate research, innovation, and the application of knowledge. Since they began, ImproveCareNow have increased the number of young people with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in remission. They have achieved this by collecting data, monitoring performance, comparing outcomes, and sharing tools and evidence to help people with IBD to stay healthier for longer. The blog includes articles such as Kajal's account of choosing the path of resilience after her Crohn's diagnosis and not letting her illness define her, Becky's lead-up to a diverting loop ileostomy, and how Natalie manages to remain active and not let Crohn's take control. Visit the ImproveCareNow blog.