Ordinarily, yellow tongue is a harmless condition that causes a thick, yellowish coating on the tongue. Yellow tongue tends to occur when dead skin cells, bacteria, or discoloring particles become trapped or buildup on the tongue's surface.

Mostly, yellow tongue clears up with basic home care. But on rare occasions, the condition is a symptom of a more serious health condition that requires medical attention, usually jaundice.

The signs of yellow tongue vary depending on the cause. In the majority of cases, basic at home care, especially good oral hygiene, resolves cases of yellow tongue within a matter of days to weeks.

Fast facts on yellow tongue: A wide variety of factors can cause or contribute to the development of yellow tongue.

Some medications and medical conditions can cause dehydration and dry mouth.

Though rare, in some cases yellow tongue is a sign of jaundice.

What causes it?

A few specific habits, conditions, and medications are known to increase a person's likelihood of developing the condition. Causes of yellow tongue include:

Oral hygiene products with oxidizing agents



There may be many different causes of yellow tongue. There may be many different causes of yellow tongue.

Some oral hygiene products, such as mouthwashes, rinses, and toothpaste, contain chemicals or particles that cause dry mouth, irritate skin cells on the tongue, or cause them to change color.

Common compounds that are known to cause yellow tongue discoloration include:

peroxides

witch hazel

menthol

alcohol

thymol

eucalyptus

Poor oral hygiene

Teeth and tongue cleaning help reduce bacteria on the surface of the tongue, reducing the risk of developing yellow tongue.

Tobacco use

Tobacco products contain compounds and toxins that can discolor skin cells or irritate them. Tobacco can also cause cells to enlarge, increasing the chances of them trapping particles and bacteria.

Mouth breathing or dry mouth

Saliva naturally helps clear excess bacteria and particles from the tongue's surface. Dehydration reduces saliva production, so bacteria and food particles remain near cells, increasing the risk of bacterial overgrowth. Mouth breathing, especially at night, increases the risk of dry mouth.

Black hairy tongue

Black hairy tongue is a fairly common, non-cancerous condition where bacteria or fungi cause an enlarged, elongated, hair-like carpet to appear on the surface of the tongue. Although the tongue most commonly appears black, it may also turn yellow, blue, or green.

Most people only seek treatment for the condition due to its appearance, though others experience nausea, gagging, bad breath, and a burning sensation in the mouth.

Foods with dyes, colorants, or those that stick to the tongue

Many foods contain dyes or colorants that can stain the tongue yellow, or are sticky and remain stuck to the tongue, discoloring its surface.

Certain medications and drugs

Several medications and drugs also contain staining particles, cause pigment discoloration, or weaken the immune system.

Common substances and medications that may increase the likelihood of developing yellow tongue include:

diabetes and many diabetes management medications

blood-thinning medications

antibiotics

lansoprazole (Prevacid)

chlorhexidine (found in some disinfectant mouth rinses)

iron salts

minocycline

bismuth subsalicylate

cancer and radiation medications

antipsychotic medications

Some Illicit drugs, such as cocaine, can also cause the tongue to discolor.

Oral thrush

Overgrowth of the bacteria Candida can cause white patches on the tongue that eventually develop a yellow tone.

Geographic tongue

Geographic tongue is a non-cancerous condition that causes red or white patches on the top and sides of the tongue that are often surrounded by a yellow border. The condition has no known cause but primarily affects children between the ages of 4 to 5. Patches tend to occur where skin cells are missing and occasionally are painful.

Jaundice

In people with jaundice, bilirubin, a chemical created by the breakdown of red blood cells, builds up abnormally in tissues. Sometimes, only specific parts of the body become yellowed, such as the whites of the eyes.

Other times, the entire skin may take on a yellow glow or hue. Unlike many of the causes of yellow tongue, jaundice requires immediate medical attention and often treatment as it is might be a sign of life-threatening conditions, such as liver failure.

Eczema and autoimmune conditions

Some autoimmune conditions such as eczema weaken the body's immune system, allowing otherwise harmless bacteria to overgrow on the tongue. In a 2017 study, out of 35 individuals with yellow tongue coating, 32 had acute or severe eczema.

In the same study, out of 122 patients with white tongue coating, only three had acute eczema.

Gastric conditions and infections

Conditions that cause inflammation of the gastric lining have been known to cause yellow tongue coating. Several studies have confirmed that a yellow, thickened tongue coating is associated with chronic cases of gastritis or inflammation of the stomach lining, especially when caused by the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.

Who is at risk of yellow tongue?



Yellow tongue risk factors may include poor oral hygiene, dehydration, and tobacco use. Yellow tongue risk factors may include poor oral hygiene, dehydration, and tobacco use.

Though anyone can develop yellow tongue at any age, a few factors are known to increase the likelihood of developing the condition. Risk factors for yellow tongue include:

poor oral hygiene

tobacco use

heavy consumption of coffee or black tea

betel nut use

alcohol use

dehydration

cancer

autoimmune conditions

neurological conditions

disabling conditions

Symptoms

Common symptoms associated with yellow tongue include:

bad breath

additional white patches, film, or coating on the tongue or mucous membranes

a bad taste

sore throat

burning sensation

small, raised bumps on the tongue

acid reflux or indigestion

dry mouth

fever

the appearance of hair or fur on the tongue

pain

Treatment and prevention options



Common ways to prevent and treat yellow tongue include brushing the tongue, increasing fiber intake, and increasing the frequency of teeth brushing. Common ways to prevent and treat yellow tongue include brushing the tongue, increasing fiber intake, and increasing the frequency of teeth brushing.

Oral hygiene is an essential factor. The same habits and remedies that help treat yellow tongue also help prevent it. Common ways to treat and prevent yellow tongue include:

increasing frequency and thoroughness of teeth brushing

brushing the teeth or rinsing using an antibacterial mouth rinse after meals

brushing the tongue gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush

using a fluoride rinse

scraping the tongue gently every day

rinsing out the mouth once daily for 60 seconds with a mixture of 1 part hydrogen peroxide to 5 parts water, rinsing the mouth with water several times after

applying baking soda directly to the tongue for 60 seconds before rinsing off

quitting smoking or using tobacco products

treating sinus infections

seeking treatment for jaw conditions

changing sleeping positions, pillows, or mattress

using a humidifier to reduce the chances of dry mouth

using decongesting nose sprays

reducing the consumption of sugary and sticky sweets

increasing fiber intake

limiting the intake of starch or simple carbohydrate-rich foods

avoiding sugary drinks, alcohol, and caffeine

staying hydrated

using alcohol and oxidant-free mouth rinses and washes

eating a healthful diet with enough fiber

avoiding colored or dyed drinks

avoiding hot or acidic drinks and foods

treating infections as soon as possible

avoiding the use of recreational or illicit drugs

never using unsanitary needles or tools that are exposed to blood

consuming oral probiotics, fermented products, or yogurt

For cases where yellow tongue causes pain, burning, or discomfort, a doctor may prescribe medication or prescription grade mouth rinses or washes.

Doctors only prescribe medications for severe symptoms, or when the condition has a specific cause, such as geographic tongue disease.

Medications that may be used to treat yellow tongue include:

topical steroids or rinses

salicylic acid mouth rinses

retinoid (vitamin A) medications

antihistamines

topical antifungal medications for thrush

topical anesthetic medications

topical creams with 30 percent urea

antibiotics or antivirals to treat underlying infections

pain medications

When should people see a doctor?

In some instances, especially when accompanied by noticeable symptoms, yellow tongue can be a sign of more serious health complications, such as jaundice.

Reasons to seek medical attention for yellow tongue include:

symptoms of jaundice, including yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, bruising, fever, vomiting, nausea, fever, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal pain

concern over the appearance of tongue color change or other tongue changes

the color not going away with basic lifestyle adjustments, home remedies, or lasts longer than 2 weeks

pain

symptoms that get noticeably worse for no apparent reason

very thick, pronounced skin cells on the tongue (papillae) that look like a layer of fur

Are there any complications?

The only complications associated with yellow tongue are those linked to more serious underlying conditions, such as jaundice.

Potential complications of jaundice include: