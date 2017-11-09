A review of existing research, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, lists foods that have been proven to relieve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in the long-term.

Share on Pinterest Prunes are a great source of polyphenols and can help to ease inflammatory symptoms.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that affects approximately 1.3 million adults in the United States.

The fact that it is an autoimmune disorder means that the body does not recognize its own healthy cells and attacks them as though they are foreign. This causes inflammation in the joints, which translates into stiffness, swelling, pain, and sometimes even misshapenness.

So-called disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs are normally the first line of treatment for this condition, for which there is no known cure at the moment.

If a person living with rheumatoid arthritis does not react well to these drugs, so-called biological response modifiers, or “biologicals,” are the second-line treatment option.

However, as the authors of the new review point out, biologicals are expensive and can have serious side effects.

So, researchers from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, India, set out to explore dietary alternatives to medication.

Dr. Bhawna Gupta, together with Shweta Khanna and Kumar Sagar Jaiswal at KIIT’s Disease Biology Lab in the School of Biotechnology, reviewed “research from several laboratory experiments under different conditions.”

They narrowed down their findings to 33 foods proven to ease rheumtoid arthritis symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease.

The study is only the second one to make an overall dietary assessment for this disease, and these researchers strictly picked out the foods that were clearly proven to have long-lasting benefits.

“Supporting disease management through food and diet does not pose any harmful side effects and is relatively cheap and easy,” Dr. Gupta explains.