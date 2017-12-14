As the name suggests, fat-soluble vitamins are a type of vitamin that is absorbed into the body through fatty tissue.

The human body requires a variety of vitamins to keep working properly. There are two types of vitamins: water-soluble and fat-soluble vitamins.

Vitamins are often obtained through regular food intake. Some people require or want additional vitamins provided through supplements.

Though both types of vitamin are important to the body, this article focuses on the types, functions, and sources of fat-soluble vitamins.

What are fat-soluble vitamins?



Fat-soluble vitamins provide the most benefit when consumed alongside foods that contain fat. Fat-soluble vitamins provide the most benefit when consumed alongside foods that contain fat.

Fat-soluble vitamins will not dissolve in water. Instead, fat-soluble vitamins absorb best when taken with higher-fat foods.

Once absorbed into the body, fat-soluble vitamins are stored in fatty tissues and liver. The body can use these stores for future use. The water-soluble vitamins are vitamins B and C.

There are four types of fat-soluble vitamins:

vitamin A

vitamin D

vitamin E

vitamin K

Each type of fat-soluble vitamin promotes different functions in the body. People deficient in the fat-soluble vitamins may require supplements to boost their supply.

However, it is possible to take in too much of a fat-soluble vitamin, which could lead to toxicity and adverse reactions.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A plays an important role in maintaining healthy vision. Without vitamin A, a person would suffer from severe vision issues.

Types

Vitamin A does not refer to one single vitamin but is a collection of compounds known as retinoids. Retinoids can be found both in the human body and in some food sources.

Function

Vitamin A supports several functions throughout the body. Some of the most important functions it supports include vision and the immune system.

Dietary sources

Vitamin A can be obtained through natural sources. Some sources include:

fish liver oil

liver of animals

butter

Animal sources provide the active components to help create retinols within the human body.

Some plants also provide pro-vitamin A compounds known as carotenoid antioxidants. The most common is called beta carotene, which can be found in foods such as:

kale

carrots

spinach

Recommended intake

The recommended intake of vitamin A varies by age and gender. The following are some recommended daily allowance values:

infants (0–12 months): 400–500 micrograms (mcg)

children aged 1–3: 300 mcg

children aged 4–8: 400 mcg

children aged 9–13: 600 mcg

adult women: 700 mcg

adult men: 900 mcg

Deficiency

Vitamin A deficiency is not common in developed countries. However, vegetarians are at a higher risk of a deficiency because they do not get some kinds of vitamin A through their normal diet.

Similarly, people in developing countries with limited food sources or people whose diet is low in meat intake may also suffer from vitamin A deficiencies.

Some signs of vitamin A deficiency include:

hair loss

dry eyes

blindness

reduced immune function

skin issues

Overdose

It is possible to reach toxic levels of vitamin A. This condition is called hypervitaminosis. People who take vitamin A supplements or eat copious amounts of fish liver oils are at the highest risk.

Pregnant women should not double up on their prenatal vitamins. High levels of vitamin A are harmful to a growing fetus.

If a person experiences an overdose, they may experience symptoms ranging from headaches and fatigue. In severe cases, hypervitaminosis in a pregnant woman may result in a baby with birth defects.

Vitamin D



Vitamin D is produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D is produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight.

Vitamin D is produced naturally in the human body when the skin is exposed to the sun. Vitamin D aids in bone health and development.

Types

Similar to vitamin A, vitamin D is a collective term used to describe a collection of compounds. Collectively, these are often referred to as calciferol.

There are two types found naturally:

vitamin D-3, found in animal fats

vitamin D-2, found in plants, such as mushrooms

Function

Once vitamin D is absorbed into the bloodstream, the liver and kidneys change calciferol into calcitriol, the biologically active form of vitamin D.

When used in the body, vitamin D performs two major roles:

bone maintenance

immune system support

Dietary sources

Vitamin D absorption is one of the only arguments for a person exposing large, unprotected areas of skin to the sun. When exposed regularly, people can actually absorb enough rays to produce vitamin D to function properly, without need for supplements.

However, many people do not spend hours in the sun. When people do, they are also often covered in sunscreen and clothing. As a result, a person is not likely to absorb as much vitamin D through sunlight alone.

Instead, people can obtain vitamin D through some food sources, including:

fish oil

fatty fish

mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet light

fortified dairy products

Recommended intake

Recommended daily values of vitamin D vary by age, though not by much. Some general guidelines indicate the following daily values:

infants (0–12 months): 10 mcg

1–70 years of age: 15 mcg

above age 70: 20 mcg

Deficiency

It is not very common for a person to develop vitamin D deficiency. When it happens, most cases involve older adults or people who have been admitted to the hospital for extended amounts of time.

Some people are at a higher risk of developing a vitamin D deficiency. These include:

obese people

people with dark skin tones

older adults

those who get limited sun exposure

people with chronic conditions

Some of the most common signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include:

increased bone fractures

weakend immune system

weakened muscles

impaired healing

soft bones

hair loss

more prone to infections

tiredness

Overdose

Toxic levels of vitamin D rarely occur. They are most likely to occur in people who take too many vitamin D supplements.

An overabundance of vitamin D in the body can lead to a condition called hypercalcemia. This condition is marked by excessive levels of calcium in the blood.

When hypercalcemia occurs, a person may experience:

nausea

headache

weight loss

damage to heart or kidneys

reduced appetite

high blood pressure

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help the body destroy free radicals. Free radicals are unstable atoms that may cause the formation of cancer cells. As such, vitamin E could play an important part in preventing cancer.

Types

Vitamin E is broken down into eight different types, with the two main kinds being tocopherols and tocotrienols. Tocopherol contains the most abundant form of vitamin E.

Function

As an antioxidant, vitamin E protects fatty tissues from free radicals that can cause cancer. Some water-soluble vitamins, such as C and B, help aid vitamin E's functions.

In higher doses, vitamin E can also function as a blood thinner.

Dietary sources

Vitamin E is most abundant in seeds, vegetable oils, and nuts. Some of the best sources of vitamin E include:

wheat germ oil

sunflower seeds or oil

hazelnuts

almonds

Recommended intake

Similar to vitamin D, recommended daily values for vitamin E vary by age.

Here are some of the breakdowns of recommended daily values:

infants aged 0–6 months: 4 milligrams (mg)

infants aged 7–12 months: 5 mg

children aged 1–3 years: 6 mg

children aged 4–8 years: 7 mg

boys aged 9–13 years: 11 mg

14 years old and above: 15 mg

during lactation: 19 mg

Deficiency

Vitamin E deficiency is extremely rare in otherwise healthy individuals. Those with specific illnesses that block the liver from absorbing vitamin E are most at risk.

Symptoms of deficiency include:

trouble walking

muscle weakness or tremors

vision issues

numbness

There are also several long-term health issues that can result from vitamin E deficiency, including anemia and heart disease.

Overdose

It is nearly impossible for a person to overdose on vitamin E through natural sources. Most people who experience an overdose do so because of taking vitamin E supplements.

However, people taking blood thinners may be more prone to overdose. In high doses, vitamin E may actually increase the risk of a person developing cancer.

Vitamin K



Kale, spinach, and parsley all contain vitamin K. Kale, spinach, and parsley all contain vitamin K.

Vitamin K helps the body form blood clots. This necessary function prevents a person from bleeding out from small scratches.

Types

Vitamin K has a variety of types. The two most common groups are:

vitamin K-1, found in plant sources

vitamin K-2, found in animal sources

There are additional man-made types of vitamin K.

Function

The main role that vitamin K plays in the body is blood clotting. However, vitamin K can also help with:

reducing risk of heart disease

bone health

reducing the buildup of calcium in the blood

Dietary sources

Vitamin K-1 and K-2 are found in a variety of sources. Some of these sources include:

kale

liver

spinach

parsley

butter

egg yolks

Recommended intake

Unlike the other vitamins mentioned, vitamin K recommended values are thought of as adequate intake.

When a supplement is measured in adequate intake, it means there is less evidence to support the specified amount.

Some recommended adequate intakes include:

infants aged 0–6 months: 2 mcg

Infants aged 7–12 months: 2.5 mcg

children aged 1-3 years: 30 mcg

children aged 4–8 years: 55 mcg

children aged 9–13 years: 60 mcg

children aged 14-18 years: 75 mcg

adult women: 90 mcg

adult men: 120 mcg

Deficiency

Vitamin K is not stored in as great an amount in the body as vitamin A or D. This can lead a person to experience a vitamin K deficiency very quickly.

If a person has a vitamin K deficiency, they have a greater risk of excess bleeding and reduced bone density that can lead to fractures.

Overdose

Naturally occurring vitamin K has no known issues with overdose. Synthetic vitamin K-3, however, may cause overdose when taken in excess.

In general, vitamin K is considered safe to consume.

Takeaway

Fat-soluble vitamins play an essential role in a person's overall health.

It is important to manage the amount of each vitamin to avoid deficiencies and overdosing. Both can have adverse effects that may require medical attention.

Before starting a vitamin supplement, a person should speak to a doctor, and seek medical attention if a deficiency or overdose is expected.