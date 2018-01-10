New research finds a specific genetic mutation that may cause severe obesity. These findings call for a different approach to obesity and could pave the way for better, more targeted therapies for the condition.

Studying obese children, scientists have identified a genetic mutation that may cause obesity.

What causes obesity? This question continues to puzzle scientists and those living with the condition.

An increasing amount of studies are helping to remove the social stigma surrounding obesity, pointing to appetite-controlling hormones or even brain cells as potential causes.

Some are also pointing to genetic mutations as potential culprits for the condition. For example, Medical News Today have recently reported on a study in which mice gained weight without eating more as a result of having a certain gene variant. This made the researchers refer to the phenomenon as “fault-free obesity.”

Another previous study — led by Prof. Philippe Froguel, who is chair of genomic medicine at Imperial College London (ICL) in the United Kingdom — found that variants in three genes accounted for 30 percent of the severe obesity cases identified in a Pakistani population.

The same team of ICL researchers have now chosen to focus on a group of Pakistani children with extreme obesity from consanguineous families, or those that descend from the same ancestor, in an attempt to single out a specific gene mutation.

As the authors of the new study explain, so-called recessive mutations are responsible for the link between obesity and genes. Recessive inheritance occurs when both copies of the gene — that is, from both parents — have the mutation, and this is more likely to occur when a child’s parents are closely related.

So, Prof. Froguel and colleagues used genome sequencing in Pakistani children because people in this region are more likely to form consanguineous marriages, and the resulting children are more likely to have recessive mutations.