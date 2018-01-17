A recent study provides new insight into how language impacts childhood obesity. The researchers found that the parents of obese children were more likely to use direct statements to prevent them from consuming calorific treats. Share on Pinterest A new study investigates language and its role in childhood obesity. Now that 1 in 3 children in the United States are either overweight or obese, every parent is concerned about their child’s eating habits. Understanding how and why some children become obese is urgent. The way that parents behave and interact while feeding their children is known to be important, but the story is complex. Restricting food can actually, paradoxically, increase how much a child eats overall. Researchers recently set out to investigate a part of this conundrum: the role of language. They wanted to understand how the way in which we speak to our children about what they should or should not eat impacts dietary choices.

Language and obesity It’s a given that the way in which a parent speaks to their child has an impact on their behavior. And, according to the latest research — which is now published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior — this also applies to eating habits. Lead researcher Dr. Megan Pesch, who is a developmental and behavioral pediatrician, believes that the current study is the first to examine “the impact of parental direct imperatives in restricting a child’s intake of unhealthy food.” Currently, there is little advice available on how to speak with children about their dietary choices. As Dr. Pesch explains, “So many of the guidelines are focused on what not to do. There’s a lot of emphasis on what parents shouldn’t be doing and what doesn’t work.” In the study, Dr. Pesch and team — from the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor — videotaped 237 mothers (or primary caregivers) and their children, who were aged 4–8. The caregivers were all from low-income homes, a demographic known to be particularly at risk of childhood obesity. The caregiver-child pairs were alone in a room and were presented with different foods, including chocolate cupcakes.