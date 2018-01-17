Dopamine is a chemical found naturally in the human body. It is a neurotransmitter, meaning it sends signals from the body to the brain.

Dopamine plays a part in controlling the movements a person makes, as well as their emotional responses. The right balance of dopamine is vital for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Vital brain functions that affect mood, sleep, memory, learning, concentration, and motor control are influenced by the levels of dopamine in a person's body. A dopamine deficiency may be related to certain medical conditions, including depression and Parkinson's disease.

A dopamine deficiency can be due to a drop in the amount of dopamine made by the body or a problem with the receptors in the brain.

Symptoms



A dopamine deficiency is associated with depression, but researchers are still investigating this complex link.

The symptoms of a dopamine deficiency depend on the underlying cause. For example, a person with Parkinson's disease will experience very different symptoms from someone with low dopamine levels due to drug use.

Some signs and symptoms of conditions related to a dopamine deficiency include:

muscle cramps, spasms, or tremors

aches and pains

stiffness in the muscles

loss of balance

constipation

difficulty eating and swallowing

weight loss or weight gain

gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

frequent pneumonia

trouble sleeping or disturbed sleep

low energy

an inability to focus

moving or speaking more slowly than usual

feeling fatigued

feeling demotivated

feeling inexplicably sad or tearful

mood swings

feeling hopeless

having low self-esteem

feeling guilt-ridden

feeling anxious

suicidal thoughts or thoughts of self-harm

low sex drive

hallucinations

delusions

lack of insight or self-awareness

Causes



Dopamine deficiency may be influenced by a number of factors. Existing conditions, drug abuse, and an unhealthy diet may all be factors.

Low dopamine is linked to numerous mental health disorders but does not directly cause these conditions.

Low dopamine is linked to numerous mental health disorders but does not directly cause these conditions.

The most common conditions linked to a dopamine deficiency include:

depression

schizophrenia

psychosis, including hallucinations or delusions

Parkinson's disease

In Parkinson's disease, there is a loss of the nerve cells in a specific part of the brain and loss of dopamine in the same area.

It is also thought that drug abuse can affect dopamine levels. Studies have shown that repeated drug use could alter the thresholds required for dopamine cell activation and signaling.

Damage caused by drug abuse means these thresholds are higher and therefore it is more difficult for a person to experience the positive effects of dopamine. Drug abusers have also been shown to have significant decreases in dopamine D2 receptors and dopamine release.

Diets high in sugar and saturated fats can suppress dopamine, and a lack of protein in a person's diet could mean they do not have enough l-tyrosine, which is an amino acid that helps to build dopamine in the body.

Some studies have found that people who are obese are more likely to be dopamine deficient too.

Diagnosis

There is no reliable way to measure levels of dopamine in a person. However, a doctor may look at a person's symptoms, lifestyle factors, and medical history to determine if they have a condition related to low levels of dopamine.

Treatment



Omega-3 fatty acid supplements may help to boost dopamine levels naturally.

Treatment of dopamine deficiency depends on whether an underlying cause can be found.

If a person is diagnosed with a mental health condition, such as depression or schizophrenia, a doctor may prescribe medications to help with the symptoms. These drugs may include anti-depressants and mood stabilizers.

Ropinirole and pramipexole can boost dopamine levels and are often prescribed to treat Parkinson's disease. Levodopa is usually prescribed when Parkinson's is first diagnosed.

Other treatments for a dopamine deficiency may include:

counseling

changes in diet and lifestyle

physical therapy for muscle stiffness and movement problems

Supplements to boost levels of vitamin D, magnesium, and omega-3 essential fatty acids may also help to raise dopamine levels, but there needs to be more research into whether this is effective.

Activities that make a person feel happy and relaxed are also thought to increase dopamine levels. These may include exercise, therapeutic massage, and meditation.

Dopamine vs. serotonin

Dopamine and serotonin are both naturally occurring chemicals in the body that have roles in a person's mood and wellbeing.

Serotonin influences a person's mood and emotions, as well as sleep patterns, appetite, body temperature, and hormonal activity, such as the menstrual cycle.

Some researchers believe that low levels of serotonin contribute to depression. The relationship between serotonin and depression and other mood disorders is complex and unlikely to be caused by a serotonin imbalance alone.

Additionally, dopamine affects how a person's moves, but there is no clear link to the role of serotonin in movement.

Outlook

Dopamine deficiency can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life, affecting them both physically and mentally. Many mental health disorders are linked to low levels of dopamine. Other medical conditions, including Parkinson's disease, have also been linked to low dopamine.

There is limited evidence that diet and lifestyle can affect the levels of dopamine a person creates and transmits in their body. Certain medications and some therapies may help relieve symptoms, but a person should always speak to a doctor first if they are concerned about their dopamine levels.