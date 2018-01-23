Swiss researchers have designed a groundbreaking technique that uses artificial receptors to enhance the body’s immune response to tumors. Share on Pinterest A new study finds a way to enhance the immune system’s anticancer response. Cancer treatments are constantly evolving; one of the more recent shifts in treatment revolves around enhancing the natural immune response. Our immune system is excellent at destroying and removing damaged, faulty, or old cells, but in the case of cancer, it tends to need a little help. Immunotherapies are designed to stimulate a patient’s immune system to fight the cancer within. Although the latest immunotherapies can be effective, they only work for the minority of patients who have solid tumors. The race is on to enhance these methods and make them work for a wider range of patients. Involved in this push is a group from Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.

Dendritic cell vaccines Specifically, the Swiss group is interested in improving so-called dendritic cell vaccines . Dendritic cells — also referred to as antigen-presenting cells — are an important part of the immune system. They capture antigens from foreign bodies and hand them over to killer T cells, which then neutralize the threat. To create dendritic cell vaccines, dendritic cells are removed from the patient and “force-fed” tumor antigens before being released back into the patient. In this way, killer T cells are primed to destroy tumor cells, which are normally experts at evading the immune system. Dendritic cell vaccines have already shown promise, but they do have limitations. One major drawback is that the tumor antigens used to “feed” the dendritic cells are from lab-grown tumors, not the patient’s own. Because each tumor is different, the vaccine is not exactly matched and, therefore, may only be partially activated by the resident tumor.