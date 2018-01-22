Just as most of us embrace the caffeine kick from our morning cup of joe, athletes often turn to caffeine to boost their sports performance. New research, however, suggests that athletes may want to lay off the coffee and energy drinks in their free time — it could hamper caffeine’s performance-enhancing benefits when they need them most.

It is found in coffee, energy drinks, tea, and even some pain medications. Its widespread consumption means that we may not consider caffeine to be a drug, but it is.

Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system to reduce fatigue and drowsiness. It may also benefit exercise performance; research has shown that it can improve endurance and increase muscular strength.

As such, it is no surprise that caffeine is a popular go-to performance enhancer for athletes.

A new study, however, suggests that consuming caffeine on a regular basis may desensitize athletes to the performance-enhancing effects of the drug.

Corresponding author Dr. Brendan Egan, of the School of Health and Human Performance at Dublin City University in Ireland, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism.