Botox is an injectable drug made from highly-purified botulinum toxin type A, a neurotoxin that temporarily paralyzes muscles and comes from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

Clostridium is found naturally in the environment and the gastrointestinal tract of animals. Usually, the bacterium only produces toxins when it overgrows and causes infection.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons estimate that 6.6 million women underwent Botox injections in 2016, making it the most popular form of minimally invasive cosmetic surgery performed in the United States.

Fast facts on Botox and breast-feeding: Botox injections are commonly used to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Botox injections have recently been used to treat a wide range of medical conditions.

Disease or infection caused by botulinum toxin is called botulism, which can be deadly.

What are the uses of Botox?



Botox injections help relax facial muscles and are often used to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

There are medical conditions that may benefit from Botox therapy. These include:

neuromuscular conditions that impact muscle control, such as cerebral palsy

severe migraine headaches

excessive sweating

incontinence or urine leakage

gastrointestinal tract conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome

spasm of the eyelids

spasms of the neck and shoulder muscles

conditions that cause intense muscle stiffness

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), whether Botox injections are safe during pregnancy or breast-feeding is not currently known.

How Botox works

The neurotoxic proteins in Botox injections affect nerve impulses by blocking the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which temporarily prevents muscle cell contraction and glandular cell activity.

When used cosmetically, Botox is injected into specific facial or neck muscles, forcing them to relax and reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, crow's feet, and forehead and frown lines.

Botox toxins may also be injected directly into overactive muscles or glands to limit their activity, such as the sweat glands under the armpits, neck muscles, or hand muscles.

Normally, Botox injections begin working within a few days of an injection. They tend to have only a localized, not systemic or whole body effect.

Botox toxins are thought to remain active in the body or target area for 4 to 6 months before being metabolized and excreted from the body.

Side effects for breast-feeding mothers



Pregnant and nursing women should try to avoid potential sources of the botulinum toxin.

Botox injections are recognized as safe and, as yet, they have not been reported to transfer from mother to child.

But, Botox injections contain neurotoxins that can be dangerous in large doses or for people allergic to these chemicals.

Disease or infection caused by botulinum toxins is called botulism. Botulism can be life-threatening, especially in pregnant women, infants, those who are immune compromised or with gastrointestinal conditions.

Though some research has found that botulinum toxins may be too large to cross the placenta during pregnancy, pregnant and nursing women are encouraged to avoid potential sources of the toxin, including certain foods.

All infants should not be allowed to consume foods that are considered common sources of botulinum.

Common causes of botulism include:

honey

canned fruits and vegetables

corn syrup

food kept warm for a long time or left unrefrigerated

cheeses and cheese sauces

packaged baked potatoes

bottled garlic

infused oils

fermented fish and meats

infected wounds

Though the research is still limited, Botox injections may also be able to spread to other nerves or cells in the body, causing unintended symptoms.

A 2016 study found evidence that botulinum toxin injected into one area can travel through connected nerve cells or neurons, paralyzing non-target muscles and glands.

Anytime side effects accompany or follow Botox injections, a person should seek immediate medical attention.

Though considered very rare, Botox injections can cause severe symptoms, predominantly respiratory distress, which can be fatal if untreated.

Rare complications associated with Botox injections include:

rash, welts, or itchy skin at injection site

inflammation, pain, redness, swelling, and bleeding at injection site

undesired muscle paralysis or muscle weakness

difficulty swallowing, breathing, or speaking

increased or reduced saliva production or sweating

nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea

headache

sore throat

loss of bladder control

urinary tract infection

unexplained exhaustion

droopy eyelid

double or blurred vision

asthma-type symptoms

dizziness or feeling faint

Can you get fillers while breast-feeding?



Consistently removing makeup before bed may help prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Consistently removing makeup before bed may help prevent fine lines and wrinkles.

It is unclear how cosmetic fillers impact unborn babies and nursing infants.

So in most cases, pregnant and nursing women should avoid getting cosmetic procedures that involve filling or plumping agents.

Though the research is very limited, a few different supplements, creams, therapies, and lifestyle habits may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and may be appropriate for nursing and pregnant women.

Botox alternatives

Potential medical alternatives to Botox injections include the following, although not all should be used by breast-feeding women:

acupuncture

massage and cupping therapy combined, or FaceXercise

collagen supplements and creams

chemical peels

cinnamon powder and peppermint oil injections

hyaluronic acid injections

microdermabrasion

Face Saver Ball (Yamuna Face Ball)

Frotox, or patches that contain liquid nitrogen

Frownies, or sticky patches that help limit muscle activity while sleeping

VTOX, patches with neuro-peptides and algae compounds

C02 laser resurfacing

prescription strength creams, containing retinoid (vitamin A), vitamin C, tretinoin, α-hydroxy acid, or N6-furfuryladenine (kinerase cream)

Home remedies for wrinkles

Home remedies that may help prevent or reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles include:

always wear sunscreens or creams, containing at least 30 percent SPF and both UVB and UVA protection

stay hydrated all day

avoid the use of tanning beds, lights, and products

avoid lightening or whitening products

always wash your face and remove makeup before bed

wear protection in the sun and wind, including hats, long sleeves, and sunglasses

use a homemade mask or serum with pineapple juice, lemon juice, and apple cider vinegar

use a homemade scrub made of finely ground white sugar mixed with coconut oil or olive oil

use hydrating creams, oils, and serums, such as those rich in glycerine and hyaluronic acids

Nutrients and supplements to consume or use to help prevent or reduce fine lines and wrinkles include:

a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grain foods

vitamin C, E, and A

carotenoids

keratin

omega-3s, omega-6s, and omega-9s

Takeaway

Because it is still unclear whether or not Botox toxins can spread to a nursing child through breast milk or impact unborn babies during pregnancy, most doctors recommend avoiding Botox therapy during pregnancy and breast-feeding.

As botulinum toxins can stay active in the body for 6 months or more, it is sensible for women trying to become pregnant or planning on nursing, to avoid Botox injections.

The company that manufactures Botox, Allergan Inc., states that, although the complications remain unknown, pregnant and breast-feeding women should always tell their doctor if they are thinking of using Botox.