According to popular belief, the ancient practice of meditation makes us all happier, shinier, more compassionate human beings. Most of those things might be true – except the compassionate part, suggests new research.

Share on Pinterest Are people who meditate better than the rest of us? Not really, says new research.

“So… I’m driving, feeling really good about myself, and just like – just so much better than everyone else that’s so mad. And that’s what meditation’s for, is to feel superior to others.”

This is the set-up of a joke by one of my favorite stand-up comedians, the hilariously neurotic Jen Kirkman. After meditating for a whole 5 minutes one morning, Jen gets all contemplative in front of a green light, stops the car, and annoys the hell out of every driver behind her who’s trying to get to work.

One driver starts yelling at her and calling her names, she lies and says her mother had just died, the whole thing escalates into a hilarious episode of road rage, which culminates with her standing in her seat, poking her head through the sunroof of her car and shouting at the guy: “I’m not crazy!!! I meditated, you… [insert profanity here]!!!”

“I didn’t say I was a good person, I just said I meditated,” Jen tells the audience, reminding us that the two are often mistakenly conflated. As her anecdote illustrates, meditation doesn’t always make you a better person – in fact, according to a new study , it almost never does.

An international team of researchers examined 20 existing studies for evidence that mindfulness and loving-kindness meditation promote less aggression, more kindness, and more pro-social behavior. Contrary to the researchers’ expectations, they didn’t find any.