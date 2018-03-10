We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

Vitamin D, which is often called the “sunshine vitamin,” boasts a range of physiological roles. A new study reveals that, following a heart attack, it might protect against consequent heart failure. Share on Pinterest How might the ‘sunshine vitamin’ benefit our heart health? Few foods contain vitamin D. Instead, the vast majority is synthesized in our skin following exposure to the sun. During a study of rickets in children, vitamin D was initially identified as an important player in bone health. We now know that vitamin D has an array of duties in the body beyond that of bone health. For instance, vitamin D is thought to impact the workings of muscles and blood vessels. And, even more recently, evidence has been gathering that the vitamin might have a protective effect on heart health. Specifically, studies have linked low levels of vitamin D to coronary artery disease and heart failure .

Vitamin D and heart failure Heart failure is a serious, potentially life-threatening condition, wherein the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood and oxygen to nourish the tissues of the body. In 2009, around 1 in 9 deaths in the United States “included heart failure as contributing cause.” And because heart failure is so common, understanding exactly what is involved physiologically is important. Due to the recent evidence that vitamin D might protect against heart failure, scientists are keen to get a clearer understanding of the relationship. Although the benefits of vitamin D for heart health are becoming well-established, the mechanisms at work are not understood. Recently, a team of researchers from Westmead Institute for Medical Research in Australia decided to take a closer look. “The benefits of vitamin D are becoming increasingly known, but we still don’t fully understand how, mechanistically, it can help with heart disease management. We wanted to know more about how vitamin D protects the heart after a heart attack.” Lead researcher Prof. James Chong To dig into this problem, the scientists used a mouse model and a form of vitamin D called 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 (1,25D), which “interacts with hormones.” They wanted to understand how 1,25D affected an important set of heart cells. The cells of interest to the team are known as cardiac colony-forming unit fibroblasts (cCFU-Fs), and they are responsible for forming scar tissue following a heart attack.