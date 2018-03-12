A neck spasm occurs when the muscles in a person's neck contract involuntarily. Neck spasms can be very painful and may cause headaches or dizziness. Fortunately, a person can usually treat a neck spasm with exercise and home remedies.

A neck spasm caused by the sudden tightening of the neck muscles may cause:

severe, sharp pain

problems moving the neck and shoulders

increased pain when moving the neck and shoulders

a headache

dizziness or tingling in the base of the neck

Dizziness or tingling in the base back of the neck may occur if neck muscles pull on the scalp when they spasm.

What causes neck spasms?



Neck spasms may be caused by strain due to exercise. Neck spasms may be caused by strain due to exercise.

Neck spasms have several common causes:

repeated or prolonged movements of the neck

sitting at a computer for extended periods

turning suddenly while sleeping

placing too much weight on one shoulder with a bag

carrying something heavy, especially if with one arm

using a mobile without hands, cradling it against the neck

emotional stress

strain caused by exercise

poor posture

dehydration

There may also be a more serious reason for neck spasms, such as:

whiplash or other trauma

meningitis

ankylosing spondylitis (an inflammatory condition that affects the spine)

torticollis or cervical dystonia (a condition where neck spasms cause the head to twist to one side)

spinal stenosis

joint disorders that affect the jaw

herniated disk

Treatments



Treatment from a specialist such as a chiropractor may be recommended. Treatment from a specialist such as a chiropractor may be recommended.

The following medical treatments may help:

anti-inflammatory medication

pain relief medication

muscle relaxants

steroid or anesthetic injections (only if other treatments have proved ineffective)

A doctor may also recommend physical therapy.

A 2017 study suggests an over-the-counter expectorant called guaifenesin may prove effective in treating neck spasms. More research is needed before doctors can recommend this treatment.

What are some exercises for neck spasms?

A good way to treat neck spasms is with stretching exercises. The following may help:

Basic neck stretches

To do a basic neck stretch:

place your right hand on the top of your head

pull your head down towards the right side of the chest

repeat on the left side

repeat the exercise three times

Scalene stretch

To do a scalene stretch:

stand with both hands behind your back, clasping your right wrist with your left hand

use your left hand to pull the right arm and shoulder down

meanwhile, tilt your head to the left, stretching the right side of the neck

repeat three times on each side

Neck curl and head lift

To do a neck curl and head lift:

lie down as if you are about to do a sit up

with your hands behind your head, tuck your neck into the chest

then lift your head off the floor, keeping your shoulders on the floor

repeat five times

Home remedies

In addition to anti-inflammatory medication, pain relief, and stretching, the following home remedies may help:

Stress management



Yoga may help to ease neck pain and relieve stress. Yoga may help to ease neck pain and relieve stress.

Stress may trigger neck spasms. Taking regular breaks from work and exercising as often as possible may help a person better manage stress.

Deep breathing, yoga, and meditation may also help.

A 2008 study found workers who participated in stress-relieving activities experienced less neck, shoulder, and back pain than those who did not.

Icing

Ice may help reduce neck spasms. Using an ice pack for 20 minutes a time, every 3 to 4 hours may help relax the neck muscles.

Moist heat

Applying moist heat to the affected area may also help with recurring neck spasms. Apply moist heat using heating pads or a damp, warm cloth.

Massage

Self or partner massage may help relieve muscle spasms. Try to use gentle to firm pressure on the neck and move fingers in circular motions.

A 2014 study found that classic massages could reduce neck pain.

Preventing neck spasms

To prevent neck spams:

take regular screen breaks

exercise regularly

use laptop or computer stands to adjust screen height

make sure office chairs promote good posture

improve posture with strengthening exercises, such as pilates

make sure to stretch at the earliest sign of neck pain

using supportive pillows

When to see a doctor

Meningitis can cause a stiff neck. Meningitis can be extremely dangerous, and anyone who suspects they may have meningitis should contact emergency services. The symptoms of meningitis include:

sudden high fever

chills

stiff neck

a headache

purple bruise-like marks on the skin

Most neck spasms have a common cause. If caused by an injury, it is essential to speak to a doctor straight away.

A person should also speak to a doctor if their symptoms are very severe or last longer than a week.