Some essential oils may ease symptoms of a cough or cold by soothing the throat, fighting bacteria, and reducing inflammation.

Research has shown that using a nasal spray containing a blend of eucalyptus, peppermint, oregano, and rosemary extracts can improve a sore throat, hoarseness, and other cough-related symptoms.

In this article, we look at evidence to support the use of 10 essential oils in treating coughs. We also discuss the best ways to use these oils, risks, and when to see a doctor.

Ten best essential oils for coughs



A number of essentials oils may be used as a complementary therapy to help the symptoms of a cough. A number of essentials oils may be used as a complementary therapy to help the symptoms of a cough.

There are many causes for someone to cough, including the common cold, flu, or chest infection. Essential oils may help to soothe the throat, reduce inflammation, and clear away mucus.

The medical community tends to view essential oils as a complementary alternative therapy rather than a medical treatment. These oils should be used with caution, as there are no approved guidelines about dosage or strength.

However, there are instructions, and if a person follows them, any of the 10 essential oils below may help to relieve a cough.

1. Eucalyptus essential oil

Many people use this oil without realizing it. Over-the-counter vapor or chest rubs marketed to suppress coughs often contain eucalyptus oil. Or, they may include the oil's key compound, called eucalyptol or cineole.

A study published in the Alternative Medicine Review found that eucalyptol has an antimicrobial effect and may fight off bacteria that cause illnesses. Eucalyptol may also help to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and ease muscle tension that can result from a cold or flu.

Eucalyptus essential oil can be used to calm a cough in several ways. A person may want to try:

adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to 1 ounce of carrier oil and rubbing the mixture onto the chest and throat

diluting eucalyptus oil in boiling water and inhaling the steam

Chest rubs containing eucalyptus oil are available to buy online.

2. Rosemary essential oil

Rosemary is a common garden herb. Like eucalyptus, it contains the compound cineole.

A study published in the journal Cough found that cineole may help to break up mucus and reduce inflammation.

3. Peppermint essential oil

Natural care products for respiratory conditions often contain this oil.

Menthol is an extract of peppermint. When inhaled, it creates a cooling sensation that can soothe or numb a scratchy throat.

A 2013 study suggests that when a healthy person uses peppermint oil, it can help to relax the muscles of the windpipe, known as the bronchial muscles. This may explain why the oil can ease breathing in people with coughs.

Peppermint essential oil can be used by:

diluting the oil in boiling water and inhaling the steam

adding the oil to a diffuser

using it in a blend of topical oils

Using peppermint essential oil may not be advisable in children younger than 8 or people who are pregnant.

4. Oregano essential oil

Oregano essential oil contains a high level of a potent compound called carvacrol.

Authors of a 2014 study found that carvacrol is a helpful antimicrobial agent that can fight off many types of germs.

This oil could, therefore, help to treat viral or bacterial causes of a cough.

5. Thyme essential oil

Thyme essential oil also contains a high level of carvacrol. It may be helpful in eliminating or protecting against viruses and bacteria.

6–8. Bergamot, nutmeg, and cypress essential oils

The essential oils of nutmeg, bergamot, and cypress all contain camphene, a compound similar to camphor.

When inhaled, camphene can have a cooling, refreshing effect. It also has antioxidant properties, which may help to protect cells from damage and ward off harmful germs.

9. Geranium essential oil

A review of studies published in Complementary Medicine Research reported that a geranium extract called Pelargonium sidoides was an effective herbal cough treatment.

Geranium essential oil also has a refreshing floral scent. A person may want to add it to a diffuser or a warm bath.

10. Cinnamon essential oil

While a person may not associate this spice with medicinal properties, authors of a 2017 study found that cinnamon may protect against germs that cause respiratory problems.

Adding a few drops of cinnamon essential oil to a diffuser or including the oil in a topical blend may provide relief from a cough.

Other supportive essential oils

A person may find that different oils relax them or otherwise help them to feel more comfortable while dealing with symptoms, even if no research exists to support the use of these oils.

The following essential oils may be helpful:

lemon or other citrus fruits

lavender

tea tree

frankincense

lemongrass

chamomile

basil

Using essential oils



Adding essential oils to hot water and inhaling the steam may be helpful. Adding essential oils to hot water and inhaling the steam may be helpful.

For the most part, aromatherapy involves inhaling essential oils through the nose and mouth.

Essential oils are potent. Use them with care. They should be diluted, in a diffuser or in combination with another topical oil, to avoid reactions or complications. Do not ingest an essential oil.

Depending on preference and the severity of symptoms, a person can use an essential oil in a variety of ways.

Diffuser

Steam bath

Diffusers turn essential oil and water into a vapor that can be inhaled.

Add a few drops of essential oil to a bowl of boiling water and breathe in the steam.

Carrier oil

Dilute an essential oil in a carrier oil and apply it to the skin. Essential oils can mix well with any number of natural carrier oils, including:

coconut oil

olive oil

argan oil

apricot kernel oil

grapeseed oil

sesame oil

sunflower oil

Warm compress

Add a few drops of essential oil and a small amount of liquid soap to a bowl of warm water. Soak a towel in this mixture and drape it across the head or chest.

Handkerchief or tissue

Apply one or two drops of essential oil to a handkerchief or tissue. Inhale, holding it close to the mouth and nose. This may provide relief from symptoms, even when a person is outdoors.

When to see a doctor



Consult a doctor about a severe cough. Consult a doctor about a severe cough.

If a cough becomes severe, visit a doctor. Warning signs that a cough is becoming serious may include:

shortness of breath

a cough that produces blood

weight loss

a low-grade fever lasting longer than 1 week

a high fever

risk factors for HIV or tuberculosis

Takeaway

When used correctly, essential oils can provide a complementary treatment for a cough.

Keep essential oils out of the reach of children. A medical review from 2001 suggests that camphor and eucalyptus oils can be dangerous when swallowed.

Other sources warn that essential oils can be toxic or even lethal when used in large quantities. Always use these oils with caution.

Many essential oils, including those above, can trigger allergies. Test a small amount of any essential oil before applying the full dose.

Do research and talk to a doctor about potential benefits and risks before using essential oils.