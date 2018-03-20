Are you feeling alone with fibromyalgia? We have found the best blogs — written by medical professionals and people living with fibromyalgia — that can provide hope, coping strategies, and support for those with the condition.



Blogs are available to provide support, encouragement, and coping strategies for those with fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition capable of causing widespread pain throughout the body.

It can also create problems with sleep, chronic fatigue, and emotional distress.

Fibromyalgia affects around 10 million people in the United States, according to the National Fibromyalgia Association.

It is most often diagnosed when a person is 20–50 years old.

While 75–90 percent of those who have fibromyalgia are women, the condition also occurs in men, children, and people of all ethnicities.

It is unclear what exactly causes fibromyalgia. Scientists believe that fibromyalgia may be linked to abnormal levels of certain brain chemicals and changes in the way that the central nervous system processes pain messages.

There is currently no cure for fibromyalgia, but treatments — such as medications, talking therapies, and lifestyle changes — are available to alleviate some of the symptoms.

It can be useful to read blogs written by people who also have fibromyalgia to know that you are not alone. Fibromyalgia blogs can also provide helpful information on the latest research and therapies, along with tips and strategies for how to live well with the condition.

Here are Medical News Today's top 10 picks of the best blogs for fibromyalgia.

Rebuilding Wellness

Sue Ingebretson is the director of program development for the Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Research and Education Center at California State University, Fullerton. She is also a certified holistic healthcare practitioner, author, speaker, and creator of Rebuilding Wellness.

Sue has experienced fibromyalgia and walked the path from illness to wellness by researching traditional and nontraditional methods of healing.

The Rebuilding Wellness blog focuses on providing encouragement and promoting healthy living and positive lifestyle changes. Posts include the anatomy of head pain in fibromyalgia, a quick fix for stress, and strategies to reduce the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

Visit the Rebuilding Wellness blog.

Chronic Mom

Shelley is a freelance writer who lives in Houston, TX, with her husband and two children. She is the founder of the Chronic Mom blog.

Shelley began blogging in 2011 when diagnosed with fibromyalgia. She turned to blogging as an outlet for her frustrations. She was frustrated not only with being treated like she was "crazy," but also with being unable to find a doctor that was willing to help her.

Recent posts on Chronic Mom include how the medical system fails those with chronic pain, five management techniques for chronic pain, and how to deal with individuals who don't believe that you're sick.

Visit the Chronic Mom blog.

Counting My Spoons

Julie Ryan started the blog Counting My Spoons in 2010 — the year of her fibromyalgia diagnosis. She says that over time, she has switched from hopeless to hopeful and from sad to inspired by learning how to manage her illness.

Her condition started with temporomandibular joint disorder and then progressed to fibromyalgia, thyroid issues, and endometriosis. Julie also regularly has to deal with cluster headaches and migraines.

Through her blog, Julie hopes to help others to live an inspired life despite chronic illness. Posts include the importance of support groups when you are living with a chronic condition, the link between vitamin D and fibromyalgia relief, and the things that have improved Julie's health the most since 2010.

Visit the Counting My Spoons blog.

FibroDaze

Sue lives in Illinois, was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2006, and is the creator of the fibromyalgia lifestyle blog FibroDaze. FibroDaze began as a way for Sue to "make sense of the senseless," and it is now designed to help others with fibromyalgia lead better lives.

Sue says that to begin with, her fibromyalgia symptoms were mild with few flare-ups. However, they soon escalated to her having fatigue, migraines, and dizziness — preventing her from enjoying life.

Popular posts on the blog include temperature sensitivity in fibromyalgia, skin-related symptoms of fibromyalgia, and how fibromyalgia pain varies depending on the weather.

Visit the FibroDaze blog.

Being Fibro Mom

Brandi was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2012 after struggling for 6 years with aches, joint stiffness, sensory sensitivities, severe back spasms, anxiety, and depression.

She started Being Fibro Mom with the mission of "helping fibromyalgia sufferers become fibromyalgia thrivers." The blog provides resources to learn about fibromyalgia and chronic pain, as well as strategies for coping with crazy days with the kids, flare-ups, and unpredictable emotions.

Latest articles on Being Fibro Mom include how to cope with the anxiety of doctor's appointments, whether eating spicy foods affects fibromyalgia, and tips on surviving a cold as a parent with fibromyalgia.

Visit the Being Fibro Mom blog.

February Stars

Donna set up the blog February Stars in 2013 after finally receiving a diagnosis of fibromyalgia following years of illness.

February Stars was initially launched as a way for Donna to share her experiences with fibromyalgia, but it has now grown into a health and lifestyle blog where Donna shares her helpful tips on living as well as possible with chronic illness.

The topics covered on February Stars include the underlying cause of Donna's fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue revealed, whether or not there is a connection between fibromyalgia and sleep apnea, and whether a diagnosis of fibromyalgia is masking a common women's health problem.

Visit the February Stars blog.

Skillfully Well and Painfully Aware

Katarina Zulak is a health writer, health advocate, self-confessed health nerd, and founder of the Skillfully Well and Painfully Aware blog.

She has fibromyalgia and endometriosis, and she has learned to better her health and well-being through the power of self-care skills. Katarina aspires to educate, inform, and inspire other people to be skillfully well despite living with the associated challenges of chronic illness.

Some of the articles on the blog include how to plan a chronic illness-friendly wedding, whether probiotics can help treat fibromyalgia, and how to sleep better at night despite fibromyalgia and chronic pain.

Visit the Skillfully Well and Painfully Aware blog.

FibroMapp

FibroMapp Pain Manager+ is an award-winning pain management app that is designed to help individuals gain control over their condition.

Dave developed the app after his wife, Alyssa, was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), and severe neck pain. After hitting a dead end looking for apps to help Alyssa manage her chronic pain, Dave, as a web developer, decided to create his own.

Their FibroMapp blog is written by Alyssa and includes the posts three reasons for your symptoms of fibromyalgia and CFS, the real reason you feel hot with fibromyalgia and CFS, and four things you should know about fibromyalgia, CFS, and sleep issues.

Visit the FibroMapp blog.

My Foggy Brain

Tamiko is the woman behind My Foggy Brain. Tamiko lives with her husband of 30 years, has two children, and copes with chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and depression on a daily basis.

Tamiko first created My Foggy Brain to share the ups and downs of her conditions and her findings from researching how other people live with similar conditions, diseases, and disorders.

Posts on My Foggy Brain include what to do when self-sabotage gets in the way, a reflection on fibromyalgia at the age of 50 years, and the importance of starting a conversation about invisible and chronic illnesses.

Visit the My Foggy Brain blog.

Brainless Blogger

Nikki Albert has experienced chronic illness since she was a child. Over time, she has been diagnosed with hypermobility syndrome, migraines, depression, hypothyroidism, asthma, and fibromyalgia.

Nikki developed Brainless Blogger as a distraction from the pain and to promote awareness of chronic illness, pain, and invisible disability. The blog name refers to the symptom of brain fog and fibro fog.

The most recent posts on Brainless Blogger include how nothing does more harm for chronic pain than just pushing through it, how those with chronic illness may stand out socially from other people, and reasons for not sleeping with chronic conditions.

Visit the Brainless Blogger blog.