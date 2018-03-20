Many of us know that our subtle facial expressions can give us away when we’re trying to hide our feelings. But a new study reveals that our faces can do even more: without moving so much as a millimeter of facial muscle, we can communicate exactly how we truly feel through color alone.

Be it a frown, a very slight upturn in the corners of one’s mouth, or subtly raised eyebrows, we are pretty good at decoding other people’s feelings using facial expressions.

However, there’s another facial cue that may be even more reliable when it comes to guessing a person’s feelings: the color of their face.

In fact, new research suggests that we can accurately identify other people’s emotions based purely on the subtle color changes of their faces in up to 75 percent of cases.

The study was carried out by researchers led by Aleix Martinez — a cognitive scientist at the Ohio State University in Columbus — and the findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.