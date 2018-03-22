A diet that is rich in plant-based monounsaturated fats is linked to a lower risk of death from heart disease and other causes. In contrast, if the monounsaturated fats come from animal sources, the link is to a higher risk of death from heart disease and other causes.

These were the preliminary results of an analysis of two large studies that collected information from more than 93,000 men and women over an average of 22 years.

The research — which was led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA — featured at the American Heart Association’s 2018 scientific sessions on Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, held in New Orleans, LA.

You can read an abstract on the study in the journal Circulation.

Monounsaturated fats are unsaturated fats that have only one carbon-carbon double bond in their hydrocarbon backbone. At room temperature, they usually remain liquid and only become solid when refrigerated.

There are two sources of monounsaturated fat in the human diet: plant foods such as avocados, nuts, peanut butter, olive oil, sesame oil, and other vegetable oils; and animal foods, including red meat, fish, eggs, and full-fat dairy products.