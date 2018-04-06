A new study busts the myth of the existence of “good” fat that protects against heart disease. In fact, the study looked at the effects of losing weight in the hips, buttocks, and thighs on cardiovascular health, and it found nothing but benefits.

Most people would agree that fat is bad for you, and many individuals will know that obesity and overweight harm the heart, in particular.

But in the past few years, some studies have put forth the idea that certain types of fat may, on the contrary, protect the heart.

Many studies supported the “ obesity paradox .” They found that overweight and obese people had a reduced risk of coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and heart attack.

Other studies have emphasized the idea that it is only the “healthy” fat surrounding the heart that can protect it, while older studies have suggested that gluteofemoral fat — that is, the fat on the buttocks, thighs, and hips — may improve cardiometabolic health.

But a new study — led by Peter Clifton, a professor of nutrition at the University of South Australia in Adelaide, and published in the Journal of the American Heart Association — contradicts some research cited above.

The less fat you have, the new study suggests, the more your heart will thank you, as losing any type of fat is shown to lower the risk of heart disease.