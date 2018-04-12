People who have epilepsy might be at greater risk of death from unnatural causes — such as accidents and suicide — than those without the condition. This is the finding of a new study recently reported in JAMA Neurology.

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder, is marked by recurrent and spontaneous seizures, which are bouts of abnormal brain activity.

A person is diagnosed with epilepsy if they have at least two seizures . Seizure length varies from person to person, and they can last anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes.

Between 2.2 and 3 million people in the United States live with epilepsy, and around 1 in 26 will develop the disorder at some point in their lives.

Previous research has found that people with epilepsy are at greater risk of premature death than people without the disorder.

But, Dr. Hayley Gorton — from the School of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Biology, Medicine, and Health at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom — and colleagues note that few studies have taken an in-depth look at how epilepsy might affect the risk of death from unnatural causes.