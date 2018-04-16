Do you think you’ve got your game on when it comes to physical activity? You may take long walks, cycle, and go to the gym and think that you’re doing pretty swell, but a new study questions how well you actually evaluate your level of physical activity.

Share on Pinterest When it comes to physical activity, how good are we at self-evaluating?

Do you, as the song says, like to “move it move it?” Do you think you’re “physically fit?”

You may be far from couch potato status, but does that mean that you’re really as active as you think you are on a daily basis?

Granted, staying active can often be challenging due to reasons outside of our control. Perhaps we’re sick, our workplace isn’t within walking — or cycling — distance, or we’ve broken a leg.

Regardless of such obstacles, many of us think that we do pretty well in terms of being active and staying fit. I, for one, know that I’m doing my part: I’ve started doing yoga, I walk more, I opt for the stairs rather than the elevator, and I’m getting pretty addicted to my standing desk at work.

I might not be a fitness hero, but I think I’m doing pretty well for myself — and, if someone were to ask me how physically active I considered myself to be, I’d say “moderately so.”

That being said, a new study suggests that my self-evaluation might be more wishful thinking than objective assessment.

Scientists at institutions across Europe and the United States — including the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, University College London in the United Kingdom, and Tilburg University in the Netherlands — put together a project testing how accurately people rate their physical activity status.

Lead study author Arie Kapteyn and colleagues’ findings — which have now been published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health — aren’t very flattering.

In short, we’re all less active than we think we are. And, study respondents from the U.S. tended to overestimate their activity levels the most.