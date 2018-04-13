As someone approaches death, their body begins to exhibit symptoms. The breathing patterns change and can create a rattling sound. This sound is known as the death rattle, and it is a part of the dying process.

The rattle can occur when a dying person is no longer be able to swallow, cough, or otherwise clear saliva and mucus from the back of the throat, and because secretions in the respiratory tract may be increased.

The sound varies. It may be a crackling, wet noise that is amplified as the person breathes. In other cases, it may sound like a soft moaning with each breath, or a very loud gurgling or snoring.

While the sound may be unpleasant, the person emitting the death rattle usually feels no pain or discomfort.

The death rattle signals that death is very near. On average, a person usually lives for 23 hours after the death rattle begins.

What are the causes?



The death rattle happens because the person can no longer remove secretions, such as saliva and phlegm, from the back of the throat.

People normally clear these secretions without any trouble, but a person nearing death may not have the strength.

Breathing patterns change as someone nears death.

Breaths may alternate from quiet to very loud.

A dying person may draw a sharp breath, then not breathe for several moments. This labored breathing may amplify the death rattle.

Symptoms

The death rattle is a sign that a person is approaching death. With each breath, a person may make a moaning, snoring, or rattling sound.

The following can also occur as a person nears death:

confusion

lung congestion

frequent yawning to draw more oxygen into the body

incontinence

a change in the pattern of breathing or difficulty breathing

a difference in the odor of a person

dark bruising

cold and bluish extremities

agitation

sleepiness

drifting in and out of consciousness

mottled skin

The death rattle can sound like the person is choking. However, no evidence suggests that the dying person is aware of the sound or experiences any related pain or unease.

How is it managed?



The death rattle is not painful. However, it may be upsetting for the dying person's loved ones. A nurse may do the following to ease the sound:

turn the person on their side

raise the head so the secretions can drain

moisten the mouth with damp swabs

use suction to drain secretions from the mouth

limit fluid intake

administer medication to clear the secretions

Proposed treatments are unlikely to prevent a death rattle, emphasizing that it is a natural stage of dying.

Medical professionals caring for a dying person will explain the noise to any loved ones present.

Addressing the grief and needs of loved ones may help everyone to be more comfortable during the dying process.

Takeaway

When a terminally ill individual has a death rattle, it often means that death is very near.

The noisy breathing can be distressing to family and other loved ones witnessing the death, but there is no evidence that the dying person experiences pain or discomfort.