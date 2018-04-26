How do you stretch the latissimus dorsi?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 26 Apr 2018
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
The latissimus dorsi is a large, flat muscle covering the width of the middle and lower back. It connects the bone of the upper arm to the spine and the hip. This muscle is often referred to as the lats.

Pain in the latissimus dorsi is often caused by overuse, or it may be a result of poor technique in sports or similar activities.

Fortunately, several exercises can help to prevent or relieve this pain.

What are the symptoms of latissimus dorsi pain?

Latissimus dorsi pain in the back
The latissimus dorsi muscle covers the width of the middle and lower back and is more commonly known as the lats.

It may be difficult to tell whether the pain is located in the latissimus dorsi or other muscles in the shoulders or back.

When the latissimus dorsi is injured, a person may feel pain in several places, including:

  • the lower, middle, and upper back
  • the back of the shoulders
  • the base of the scapula, commonly known as the shoulder blade
  • the inside of the arms, extending down to the fingers
  • the lower arms

In some cases, the pain will occur without warning, and it can be felt in surrounding muscles. This pain often worsens when the person extends their hands to the front, raises their hands above their head, or throws an object.

Damage to the latissimus dorsi can cause other symptoms. They may include:

  • tingling in the lower arms
  • difficulty breathing
  • tendonitis in the middle and lower back

Consult a doctor when the source of back pain cannot be identified, or if it is accompanied by:

  • fever
  • trouble breathing
  • abdominal pain

These could be symptoms of a more severe condition.

Causes

Latissimus dorsi pain from overworking in the gym
The most common causes of pain result from overuse of the muscle and poor technique when working out.

The latissimus dorsi is used in everyday activities, including:

  • expanding the chest for breathing
  • pushing against armrests of a chair to stand

It is also used during sports or workouts that feature:

  • weightlifting with the upper body
  • rowing
  • throwing
  • performing bench-presses

Below are the most common causes of pain:

  • overuse of the muscle
  • poor technique
  • exercising without warming up

A person may be at greater risk of injury if they:

  • have poor posture
  • continually reach overhead
  • chop wood
  • frequently shovel
  • golf
  • play baseball
  • row
  • ski
  • swim
  • play tennis
  • do exercises such as pull-ups or lat pulldowns

It is possible to tear the latissimus dorsi, and athletes are at particular risk. Some athletes most likely to injure this muscle include:

  • water skiers
  • golfers
  • pitchers
  • gymnasts
Back pain: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
Back pain: Causes, symptoms, and treatments
Because of the large number of bones and muscles in the back, many factors can cause pain. Learn more about them here.
Read now

Exercises for relief

Certain exercises can alleviate pain associated with the latissimus dorsi and strengthen the muscle to prevent further injury.

It is essential that a person consult an expert, such as a doctor or personal trainer, to ensure that the exercises are right for them and that they are using correct form.

The following two exercises can reduce latissimus dorsi pain. A doctor can recommend how often a person should perform these exercises. Never continue an exercise that is painful or too uncomfortable:

Back bow

Back bow can help latissimus dorsi pain
The back bow yoga pose can help reduce pain and strengthen the muscle.

This pose is often referred to as "the Superman," because it resembles how he flies.

To perform back bow:

  • Lay facedown on a yoga mat.
  • Extend straightened legs and arms away from the body, so that the arms are in front of the head.
  • Use the back to raise the shoulders and extended limbs toward the ceiling.
  • Hold the position for 10 seconds before lowering.

Pelvic raise or lift

  • To perform this exercise, a person should:
  • Lay flat on the back with the arms at the sides.
  • Bend the legs so that the heels are closer to the buttocks.
  • Lift the pelvis toward the ceiling.
  • Slowly lower it to the floor, keeping the hands and feet in place.

Can this pain be prevented?

A person can make certain lifestyle changes to prevent latissimus dorsi pain. These include:

  • using proper form during sports and exercise
  • avoiding overuse of the muscle
  • applying a heating pad to the area before exercising
  • warming up and cooling down before and after a workout
  • stretching gently after warming up and before cooling down
  • staying hydrated
  • getting occasional massages

Takeaway

The latissimus dorsi is one of the largest muscles in the back. It can be injured with overuse, or when a person does not use correct form while exercising. In most cases, latissimus dorsi pain will go away with rest, stretching, and the exercises described above.

Consult a doctor before trying a new exercise, to ensure that it is the right choice and to learn correct form.

Pain / Anesthetics
Back Pain Body Aches Public Health

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Thu 26 April 2018.

    Visit our Pain / Anesthetics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pain / Anesthetics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "How do you stretch the latissimus dorsi?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 26 Apr. 2018. Web.
    26 Apr. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321623.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2018, April 26). "How do you stretch the latissimus dorsi?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Pain / Anesthetics

Scroll to top