Why does eating give me a runny nose?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 30 Apr 2018
By Lori Smith
Reviewed by
Having a runny nose after eating is usually associated with eating spicy food, but there are many other reasons that your nose can run while eating. Some have nothing to do with the type of food but instead are symptoms of other conditions.

The medical term for a runny nose is rhinitis. A person's nose might run after eating because they have food allergies, which is called allergic rhinitis.

If a person's nose runs without their having a food allergy, this is called gustatory rhinitis, which is a type of non-allergic rhinitis.

This article discusses the many causes of a runny nose while eating.

Symptoms

Why does my nose run when I eat
A person's nose might run after eating if they have allergic rhinitis caused by a food allergy.

A person may experience a runny nose and other symptoms either after eating a particular kind of food or, in some cases, after eating any food.

A runny nose may be accompanied by the following symptoms:

  • a stuffy, congested feeling in the nose
  • postnasal drip, or excess mucus in the back of the throat
  • sneezing
  • coughing

Causes

Some people may experience a runny nose due to the food they ate, a food allergy, seasonal allergies, and other causes. Read on for a list of possible causes for a person to experience a runny nose after eating.

Gustatory rhinitis

When a person's nose runs after eating without any other symptoms of an allergic reaction occurring, this is referred to as gustatory rhinitis.

Gustatory rhinitis affects many people after they eat hot or spicy foods. When a person eats these foods, a nerve called the trigeminal sensory nerve is stimulated, which causes the nose to run.

A person may prevent gustatory rhinitis by avoiding trigger foods. If their nose runs after eating any food, they can take certain medications to manage their symptoms. One such medication is topical intranasal atropine.

Allergic rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis is a condition affecting up to 60 million people within the United States. People can experience it seasonally or all year round.

Typically, an environmental trigger can trigger symptoms, such as dust mites, pollen, or pet dander. Some people may have this kind of allergic reaction to certain types of food.

Allergic rhinitis can cause the following symptoms:

Why do some people sneeze after eating?
Why do some people sneeze after eating?
A person who gets a runny nose after eating may also sneeze after eating. There are some common causes for these two symptoms. Learn more here.
Read now

Food allergies

Hives is an allergic reaction
Hives is one of the more severe food allergy symptoms, and a person experiencing a breakout may need medical assistance.

While food allergies do not typically cause a runny nose, they can cause nasal congestion and other symptoms that typically appear within 2 hours of eating a particular food.

Severe food allergies are a medical emergency.

Food allergy symptoms may range from mild to severe, and may include:

  • nasal congestion
  • wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath
  • throat tightening or a raspy, hoarse voice
  • hives
  • itchy skin
  • a tingling or itching sensation in the mouth
  • facial swelling, including the lips, face, tongue, and throat
  • body swelling
  • dizziness

In severe cases, a food allergy may cause anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Common food allergy triggers include:

  • shellfish and other fish
  • peanuts and tree nuts
  • eggs
  • dairy
  • wheat
  • soy

Vasomotor rhinitis

Vasomotor rhinitis, also called idiopathic rhinitis, is a type of runny nose that is not triggered by an allergen but by certain environmental and physical changes that cause the lining of the nose to become swollen.

Triggers that may bring on vasomotor rhinitis include:

  • certain odors, such as perfume, cigarette smoke, and inks
  • weather changes, including temperature, humidity, and air pressure
  • hormonal changes
  • bright lights
  • changes in emotions
  • eating certain foods, such as alcohol and spicy foods

Alongside a runny nose, those with vasomotor rhinitis may experience symptoms such as:

  • congestion
  • sneezing
  • postnasal drip
  • headaches
  • feeling pressure in the face
  • coughing

Diagnosis

If a person suspects that a food allergy or allergic rhinitis is the cause of their runny nose, a doctor may perform the following tests:

  • A skin prick test, also called a patch test, where the skin is pricked with an allergen to check for a skin reaction.
  • An intradermal test, where the skin is injected with an allergen to check for a skin reaction.
  • A blood test, such as RAST or ELISA, which checks a person's blood for antibodies that are related to specific allergens.

If the cause of a person's symptoms is found to be non-allergic, a person may have gustatory rhinitis or vasomotor rhinitis.

Treatment

Why does my nose run when I eat - antihistamines can help
Antihistamines are the most common treatment for allergies.

Treatment of rhinitis will depend on several factors, including the trigger for the condition and any other accompanying medical conditions.

A person may be able to prevent the symptoms of allergic rhinitis by avoiding the specific triggers that they are allergic to. A doctor can help to find out which substances a person is allergic to by performing skin or blood tests.

People can treat both allergic and non-allergic rhinitis in the following ways:

  • Decongestants. Decongestant medication can reduce symptoms of a blocked or stuffy nose. They can help with allergic reactions and sinusitis.
  • Antihistamines. The most common treatment for allergic reactions is antihistamines, which are available online as tablets, nasal sprays, eye drops, and creams.
  • Nasal sprays containing decongestants or corticosteroids may also be useful for relieving a runny nose and other sinus-related problems.
  • Immunotherapy. A doctor may recommend immunotherapy for severe allergies, where a person is desensitized to an allergen.

Decongestants are not recommended for everyone. A person should talk to their doctor before taking these medications if they are pregnant or have one of the following conditions:

If a person has severe allergies, they may need to carry around an epinephrine shot for emergency use.

Outlook

There are many reasons why a person might experience a runny nose while eating. Some causes are allergic reactions while others are unrelated to an allergy.

A person should speak with a healthcare provider, such as an allergist, to help determine the cause, especially if it could be an environmental or food allergy.

The outlook for those with rhinitis depends on the cause and severity of the condition. Certain allergies can be life-threatening and require close monitoring.

Many over-the-counter and prescription treatments exist to treat rhinitis. However, results of treatment may vary.

In the presence of a severe allergy, extreme caution should be taken to avoid the trigger, especially if the allergy may cause a severe reaction.

Related coverage

Is it a cold or sinusitis? Learn to spot the symptoms of a sinus infection The symptoms of a sinus infection are very similar to those caused by a cold, but if symptoms continue for some time, medical help may be needed. Learn how to spot symptoms caused by sinus infection. Get some tips for home remedies and other treatments, and find out when to see a doctor. Read now
What's to know about postnasal drip? Postnasal drip is extra mucus felt dripping down the back of the nose and throat. It may be caused by allergies, dry air, or an infection. Learn more. Read now
How to get rid of a stuffy nose: Ten possible treatments A stuffy nose is a common problem and is usually nothing to worry about; although it can be annoying and uncomfortable. This article looks at ten ways to treat a stuffy nose, including medications and home remedies. It also discusses causes, other symptoms that might accompany a stuffy nose, and when to see a doctor. Read now
What home remedies can help with a runny nose? This article examines a number of simple ways to stop a runny nose that can be tried at home. We also provide tips on how to cope with a runny nose. Read now
Eight home remedies for treating a cold The common cold can be a mild but frustrating condition that impacts quality of life. In this article, eight common home remedies for treating a cold are discussed, including gargling, fluids, and steam. This MNT Knowledge Center feature also examines how long colds last for and how a cold can be prevented. Read now
Ear, Nose and Throat
Allergy Infectious Diseases / Bacteria / Viruses Respiratory

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 30 April 2018.

    Visit our Ear, Nose and Throat category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Ear, Nose and Throat.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Smith, Lori. "Why does eating give me a runny nose?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 30 Apr. 2018. Web.
    30 Apr. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321678.php>

    APA
    Smith, L. (2018, April 30). "Why does eating give me a runny nose?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Ear, Nose and Throat

Scroll to top