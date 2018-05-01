New research led by scientists at Leeds University in the United Kingdom suggests that a diet rich in legumes and fish may put off the natural onset of menopause, while foods rich in carbohydrates may accelerate it.

Share on Pinterest Legumes — such as beans, peas, and lentils — may delay the onset of menopause, suggests a new study.

The age at which a person experiences their menopause can impact their health in various ways.

In fact, in addition to the inability to become pregnant, premature menopause (or getting menopause before 40) or early menopause (occurring at ages 40–45) can bring with it numerous complications.

A loss of bone density, a higher risk of heart disease, and a loss of sexual desire are only some of the consequences of premature or early menopause.

Experiencing one’s menopause at a later age, on the other hand, might have some health benefits. For instance, a recent study suggested that a later menopause onset might keep cognitive decline at bay in senior women.

Given these health effects, knowing which factors influence the onset of menopause is important.

This is what prompted Yashvee Dunneram, who is a researcher at the School of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, and colleagues to conduct a study on the link between diet and menopause onset.

Their findings were published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.