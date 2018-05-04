Chronically itchy fingers can be uncomfortable and can get in the way of daily life. Itchy fingers may be the only symptom or may occur along with a rash or small blisters, depending on the cause. An accurate diagnosis is important to get the right treatment.

A person might feel the itchiness on the surface of their fingers, under the skin, or only on some fingers. While most of the time itchy fingers are nothing to worry about, in some cases it may be a sign of an underlying condition that needs a doctor's attention.

In this article, we look at the causes, symptoms, and treatment of itchy fingers. We also give tips on how to get rid of the itching.

Causes and symptoms

There are many different reasons why a person's fingers might itch. In the list below, we discuss the common causes and their associated symptoms.

Contact dermatitis



Itchy fingers can be caused by various skin conditions, including contact dermatitis. Itchy fingers can be caused by various skin conditions, including contact dermatitis.

Contact dermatitis, also known as contact eczema, occurs when a person touches something that irritates their skin.

A person with contact dermatitis may also notice:

itching across the fingers and hands

pain or swelling

patches of dry skin

small, red bumps on the skin

redness and inflammation

Because the hands and fingers come into contact with many different things over the course of the day, it may take some time to determine what is causing the allergic reaction.

People who have regular flare-ups should keep a diary of common allergens they come into contact with and their symptoms to look for a pattern.

Common triggers for contact dermatitis include:

fragrances

metal jewelry, belts, or watches

cobalt found in hair dyes or deodorants

some hand creams

household disinfectants

Treatment

The best way to prevent contact dermatitis is to identify and avoid the allergen.

When a person comes into contact with an allergen, they can relieve their painful, itching symptoms by using the following:

antihistamine creams or oral over-the-counter medications

corticosteroid creams

phototherapy, involving exposing the skin to ultraviolet light

A person can get antihistamine creams online, and stronger versions can be obtained on prescription from a doctor. Corticosteroid creams can also be bought online or obtained on prescription.

Dyshidrotic eczema

A person with dyshidrotic eczema, also called foot-and-hand eczema or pompholyx, will notice tiny, itchy, fluid-filled blisters on their hands, fingers and often toes and feet. This condition is thought to be associated with stress, skin irritants, and seasonal allergies.

A person with dyshidrotic eczema may notice:

small, fluid-filled blisters on the fingers

severe itchiness

painful skin

redness and inflammation

flaky, scaly, or cracked skin

People who are susceptible to allergies are more likely to be affected, and women are twice as likely to have dyshidrotic eczema than men.

Treatment

To treat dyshidrotic eczema, a person can try:

putting a cold compress on the affected area to reduce itchiness and swelling

moisturizing regularly to prevent the skin from drying out

using mild soaps and detergents

Psoriasis



Psoriasis causes scaly red patches on the skin. Psoriasis causes scaly red patches on the skin.

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes skin cells to quickly build up, resulting in patches of flaky, itchy, scaly skin. Psoriasis can affect different areas of a person's body, primarily the joints, but also areas such as fingers and nails.

Along with itching skin, a person with psoriasis may also notice:

redness and inflammation

areas of slivery-white scaly skin

very dry, cracked, and sometimes bleeding skin

pain around the inflamed patches of skin

Treatment

Psoriasis can be stubborn, and it is often a case of trial and error to find an effective treatment.

Possible treatments include:

oral medications, usually prescribed by a doctor

corticosteroid creams

creams containing vitamin D analogs

salicylic acid creams

phototherapy

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition related to diabetes. It occurs when high blood sugar levels cause nerve damage. This can affect both the hands and feet.

A person with diabetic peripheral neuropathy may notice:

their fingers becoming sensitive to touch

a loss of feeling or numbness in their fingers

pain or weakness in their fingers

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy cannot be cured, though there are treatments to help relieve symptoms and to slow its progress.

Treatment

To treat peripheral neuropathy, a person can try:

lifestyle changes, such as getting regular exercise and stopping smoking

getting their blood pressure under control

stabilizing their blood sugar levels

medications, for example, anticonvulsants and antidepressants

creams containing capsaicin

Scabies

Scabies occurs when tiny mites burrow into a person's skin and lay their eggs, causing small, itchy bumps. The symptoms can appear up to 8 weeks after a person comes into contact with the scabies mite.

The mites usually burrow in areas where the skin folds, including between the fingers and toes, inner elbows and knees, and genitals.

Scabies is common and extremely contagious. It is one of the most common skin conditions in the developing world.

A person with scabies may notice:

small blisters or pus-filled bumps appearing on the surface of the skin

tiny burrow-marks or tracks left by the mites in the skin

skin becoming thick and scaly

itching that becomes worse after showering or bathing

itching that worsens at nighttime

Scabies tends to spread through skin-to-skin contact, though sharing clothing, towels or bedding can also pass it on.

Treatment

To treat scabies a person must see their doctor to get scabicide treatments that kill the mites and their eggs. Scabies can be notoriously difficult to get rid of and may need several rounds of treatment.

Treatment



Washing hands regularly with mild soap may help to treat or prevent itchy fingers. Washing hands regularly with mild soap may help to treat or prevent itchy fingers.

A person may be able to manage the symptoms of itchy fingers at home, though if the underlying cause is not known, they should consult their doctor. Diagnosing the cause is key to finding the correct treatment.

Sometimes medication is not necessary and, by making a few adjustments, a person may see a significant improvement in their symptoms.

The following steps may help, in many cases, to treat or prevent itchy fingers from occurring:

washing the hands regularly and thoroughly with a mild soap

making sure that hands are completely dry after washing

soaking fingers in cool water to relieve itching

avoiding harsh skin care products that may cause irritation

wearing gloves when in contact with harsh chemicals, including cleaning products

wearing gloves during cold, dry weather

moisturizing often with hypoallergenic skin cream or lotion

Some people find that calamine lotion can be soothing for itchy skin lesions.

In more severe cases, topical medications, such as corticosteroid, antifungal, and antimicrobial creams, may be needed.

When to see a doctor

If home remedies and topical treatments are not working, a person may need to visit a doctor who can prescribe oral medication, such as antibiotics, antifungals, corticosteroids, immune suppressants, or modulators to help get rid of the condition.

Outlook

While itchy fingers can be frustrating, if there are no additional symptoms, it may be that keeping them well moisturized can help to reduce or eliminate the itchiness.

If the itchiness does not go away or keeps coming back, a person should visit their doctor to rule out any underlying problems.