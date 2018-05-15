We know that exercise is good for our health, but as it turns out, not all kinds of physical activity may be beneficial. A new review suggests that high levels of work-related physical activity could, in fact, endanger our well-being.

Share on Pinterest Does your line of work mean that you’re highly physically active? This may not be great for your health, or so suggests a new systematic review.

Many studies in recent years have shown how exercise brings a wealth of health benefits, ranging from protecting brain function to preventing depression and improving overall well-being.

In their public health guidelines , the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that children and teenagers aged 5–17 should get “at least 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity daily.”

Adults aged 18–64, meanwhile, should aim for at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise each week.

But most recommendations do not differentiate between occupational, leisure, and transportation-related physical activity. And yet, some believe that the type of exercise in which people engage may make all the difference when it comes to whether such activities are beneficial or, to the contrary, detrimental to health.

Pieter Coenen — of the Vrije Universiteit University Medical Center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands — alongside several international scholars recently set out to analyze existing evidence indicating that occupational physical activity actually increases the risk of premature death from all causes.

The researchers produced a systematic review of the studies looking at the detrimental effect that occupational physical activity has on individuals’ health. Their findings are now published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.