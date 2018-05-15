The results of a small study could lead to better identification of polyps that are likely to develop into invasive colorectal cancer.

This may prevent the unnecessary treatment of patients with harmless growths, say scientists from Duke University in Durham, NC, and the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, who report their results in the journal PNAS.

There are around 1.3 million people living with colorectal cancer in the United States, where around 4 percent of people will develop the disease during their lifetime.

The cancer usually starts as a small growth or polyp in the lining of the colon or rectum. Screening methods that look for and remove these growths from the gut can prevent cancer.

“Thanks to improved screening technologies,” explains senior study author Darryl Shibata, who is a professor of pathology at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, “we diagnose more and more small tumors.”

There is a drawback, however, in that better screening “also leads to overdiagnosis” — especially as currently there is no certain way to differentiate between benign and malignant tumors at such an early stage.