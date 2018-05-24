A rash occurs when an area of skin, such as the armpit, looks unusual or feels uncomfortable for more than a few hours.

In most cases, a rash is a temporary symptom that is usually treatable with over-the-counter (OTC) medications and home remedies.

However, some rashes, such as long-lasting, returning, or severe rashes, may be a sign of underlying health conditions that require medical attention and treatment.

In this article, we examine different types of armpit rash and explain the treatment options for each one.

Causes

There are many different causes of armpit rash. The most common ones are listed below:

Chafing



Chafing, heat rash, and eczema may cause armpit rashes. Chafing, heat rash, and eczema may cause armpit rashes.

When skin rubs hard against itself or clothing for too long, irritation is likely to occur. Areas of the body where the skin folds over itself or rubs against itself frequently, such as the armpit, are especially prone to chafing.

Chafing rashes are usually:

red

raw, or with the top layer of skin rubbed off

stinging and burning

in streak formations, often with a lighter center streak

swollen, cracked, and bleeding or crusted if severe

Many people experience underarm chafing while exercising or wearing clothing that does not fit them properly.

Many people also experience chafing during the spring and summer months because they sweat more in the heat and moist skin is quicker to irritate.

Heat rash

Heat can mix with sweat on the skin and cause an irritation rash commonly called heat rash.

In most cases, heat rash causes itchy patches of bumps that are:

tiny

prickly

red

slightly raised

Many people develop heat rash in their armpits during the warmer months or while in hot climates because the armpits contain lots of sweat glands.

Contact dermatitis

Contact dermatitis occurs when the skin or body comes into contact with an allergen or irritant, sparking an immune response. This allergic reaction usually develops within a few hours of exposure to allergens or irritants.

Contact dermatitis rashes are usually:

itchy

red

blistered

dry

There are many different causes of contact dermatitis. Some of the most common include:

chemicals found in cleaning detergents and personal care products

food or environmental allergens

medicines

insect stings or bites

Hair removal processes

Many people develop patches of tiny, red, painful bumps after shaving the underarms. These bumps are usually present in and around the hair follicles.

Eczema

Eczema is a non-contagious, chronic condition characterized by skin inflammation. It occurs most commonly in areas of the body where there are folds in the skin.

Around 30 percent of the American population, mostly young children and adolescents, have eczema.

Eczema patches are usually:

red

itchy

dry

cracked

prone to releasing clear fluid when scratched

Eczema rashes tend to last for more than a week. An armpit rash may occur alongside similar patches on other parts of the body, such as the elbows, back of the knees, and neck.

People with eczema may experience flare-ups during certain times of the year or when they are ill or experiencing stress.

Seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a type of eczema that develops around oil-producing glands. It causes symptoms that are different to those of eczema.

Seborrheic dermatitis rashes are usually:

red

greasy looking

swollen

itchy and burning

The skin may also develop white or yellow flakes.

Candida

A type of yeast called Candida commonly causes fungal infections. Candida usually triggers a rash that is:

itchy

swollen

scaly

red

Ringworm

Ringworm is a prevalent type of fungal infection that causes a red or silver ring-like rash.

Ringworm rashes may also be:

blistered or scabbed

swollen

dry

scaly

itchy

Home remedies for armpit rashes



Coconut oil is a recommended home remedy for treating armpit rashes. Coconut oil is a recommended home remedy for treating armpit rashes.

Most rashes that occur as a result of allergic reactions or general skin irritation respond well to home care. People with these types of rash can try the following remedies:

Keeping the area cool and dry by wearing loose clothing and taking lukewarm showers.

Staying out of the sun as much as possible and away from humid environments.

Tapping or patting itchy skin gently instead of scratching it.

Taking a lukewarm bath with added oatmeal, vinegar, salt, or baking soda.

Applying unscented, glycerol-based moisturizers for dry, scaly rashes several times a day.

Avoiding long periods of time in the water, including long showers or baths.

Some natural therapies and supplements may also help reduce or treat most armpit rashes, but it is worth noting that there is little scientific evidence supporting their use.

Alternative home remedies for treating armpit rashes include:

coconut oil

topical vitamin B-12

sunflower oil

cardiospernum, a type of vine available in ointment form

biofeedback

hypnosis

meditation

acupressure, which involves applying pressure to specific points on the body

massage

Several of the conditions that cause armpit rashes require treatment using OTC medications.

OTC remedies for allergic reactions and other skin irritations include:

Applying OTC hydrocortisone creams (0.5–1.0 percent) several times a day for a few days.

Taking antihistamine medications. Some of these contain ingredients that cause drowsiness, which may make it easier to sleep and thus discourage scratching.

Using OTC calamine lotions or creams.

Applying OTC antifungal creams, gels, or sprays to the area daily for 2 weeks, where Candida or ringworm infections are the cause of the rash.

Armpit rashes that appear as a result of chronic skin conditions often require medical treatment. However, in most cases, a doctor will recommend trying a mixture of OTC and at-home remedies before prescription medications.

Prescription treatment options for people with eczema include:

topical steroid creams

topical PDE4 inhibitors or calcineurin inhibitors

phototherapy, using ultraviolet light to boost vitamin D production

biologic medications that contain engineered versions of human immune proteins

People may choose to use only personal care and cleaning products that have the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.

Treatment options for people with seborrheic dermatitis include:

applying OTC antifungal creams

washing the area with products containing zinc pyrithione

softening scaly patches every few days with exfoliating products

using topical corticosteroids, prescription-grade antifungal creams, or nonsteroidal creams during flare-ups, according to directions

Prevention



Fragrance-free personal care products are recommended to prevent underarm rashes. Fragrance-free personal care products are recommended to prevent underarm rashes.

Understanding what causes armpit rashes may help to minimize their severity.

General tips for preventing underarm rashes include:

identifying and avoiding allergens where possible

using unscented and fragrance-free personal care products

bathing regularly in lukewarm water but not for extended periods

using anti-chafing powders when in warm weather or exercising

wearing clothing and undergarments that fit properly

washing clothing, bedding, and towels frequently

washing the hands or body after being around soil, animals, and plants

avoiding sharing towels, combs, or clothing with other people

wearing loose clothing made of natural fibers in warm weather

ensuring pets and farm animals have all their recommended vaccinations

Possible complications

With proper care, most armpit rashes do not cause any complications.

Without this care, however, scarring and infection may develop. Scarring from armpit rashes usually occurs when people scratch their rash too much or allow an infection to develop.

Chronic or severe rashes, or those that do not go away with basic treatment, tend to come with a broader range of complications.

For example, there is a long list of allergic conditions that relate to eczema, including asthma and allergic contact dermatitis. Also, severe or untreated fungal and bacterial infections can lead to life-threatening complications, including sepsis and organ failure.

When to see a doctor

People with a severe or chronic rash should always talk to a doctor as soon as possible to determine its cause and potential treatment options.

People with rashes that appear without an apparent cause or do not go away with primary treatment should also speak with a doctor.

Certain types of rashes are the result of serious medical conditions that require emergency treatment, such as severe infection or allergic reactions. These rashes are quite rare though.

Seek emergency medical care for rashes that: