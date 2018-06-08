Vitamin B-3 may help to stop the death of nerve cells that occurs in Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent German-led study that may lead to new treatments for the brain-wasting disease. Share on Pinterest How could taking vitamin B-3 affect a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease? The researchers’ paper is now published in the journal Cell Reports. In it, they report how a form of vitamin B-3 called nicotinamide riboside helped to preserve nerve cells by boosting their mitochondria, or energy-producing centers. “This substance,” explains senior study author Dr. Michela Deleidi, who leads brain research projects at the University of Tübingen and the Helmholtz Association — both in Germany — “stimulates the faulty energy metabolism in the affected nerve cells and protects them from dying off.”

Cause or side effect of disease? Dr. Deleidi and her colleagues wondered whether faulty mitochondria are a cause or whether they are “merely a side effect” of the disease. First, they took skin cells from individuals with Parkinson’s disease who carried versions of the GBA gene that are known to increase risk for the disease. They got the skin cells to regress into immature stem cells, and they then coaxed the stem cells to become nerve cells. These nerve cells show similar mitochondrial dysfunction as that found in the brain cells in Parkinson’s disease. To test whether it might be possible to trigger the growth of new mitochondria in the cells, the team increased their levels of the coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). The team did this by “feeding” the cells with a form of vitamin B-3 called nicotinamide riboside, which is a precursor of the coenzyme. Precursors of NAD “have been proposed to ameliorate age-related metabolic decline and disease,” the authors note in their study paper. This caused NAD levels to rise in the cells and resulted in new mitochondria and increased energy production.