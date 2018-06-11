A small-scale preliminary trial concludes that bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria — might be a viable replacement for antibiotics in the future.

The bacteriophage (depicted here) is a bacterium's worst nightmare.

Although antibiotics have saved countless lives throughout their long history in medicine, they are not without problems.

Antibiotic resistance is a major concern. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) deem it “one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today.”

Besides the looming terror of resistance, the use of antibiotics brings other concerns.

For instance, although they destroy the bacteria that are causing disease, they also indiscriminately kill other species of bacteria.

It is becoming ever clearer that our gut bacteria are an essential part of our health, and destroying them in huge numbers will have negative consequences.

Antibiotics can also cause gastrointestinal distress — often because of the mass culling of bacteria.

For these reasons, the hunt for alternatives to antibiotics is hotting up. Scientists in the Department of Nutrition and Food Studies at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, are interested in the therapeutic potential of bacteriophages.

Their latest results were presented at the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting, Nutrition 2018, held in Boston, MA.