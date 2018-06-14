According to a study in older adults, memory performance as we age may be associated with the flexibility of the largest artery in our body: the aorta.

As we grow older, there is an inevitable decline in many of our body’s functions. This includes cognitive ability.

Memory can suffer as we enter the later years of life. However, some are affected by this slide more than others.

Because the population of the United States is living longer, it is more important than ever to understand what mechanisms are behind cognitive decline.

Is it possible to maintain good memory into old age? Researchers in Swinburne University’s Centre for Human Psychopharmacology in Melbourne, Australia, are trying to answer this question.