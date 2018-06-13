Do you often struggle because you don’t get enough sleep on a nightly basis? Or perhaps you sleep in as much as you can each day, since your schedule permits it? Neither of these is good for you, a new study suggests, and you may be at risk of metabolic problems. Share on Pinterest How might sleep duration influence the risk of metabolic syndrome? We already know that too little sleep can impact our health in myriad ways , but to what extent does too much sleep effect our well-being? A study recently conducted by researchers from Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea has discovered that both of these extremes are liable to increase the risk of metabolic syndrome . This refers to a cluster of metabolic conditions, including low glucose tolerance, hypertension, and obesity. Lead study author Claire E. Kim and her team analyzed data sourced through the Health Examinees (HEXA) study, a large population study investigating the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the context of chronic disease incidence in South Korea. Their results — which have been reported in the journal BMC Public Health — not only indicate a correlation between extremes of sleep and metabolic syndrome, but also suggest that the risks may be different depending on a person’s sex.

Sleep duration and metabolic syndrome Kim and team analyzed the medical data of 133,608 men and women aged 40–69. The participants also self-reported how much sleep they got every day, including both night-time sleep and any daytime naps. The HEXA study included information on the participants’ medical histories, use of medication, modifying lifestyle factors, and family medical history. All of the volunteers also provided samples of plasma, serum, blood cells, urine, and chromosomal DNA, among other things. Analyses of the participants’ collected data — including the self-reported information on sleep hygiene — revealed that both fewer than 6 and more than 10 hours of sleep on a daily basis were linked to the presence of metabolic syndrome. Individuals were deemed to have metabolic syndrome if they presented at least three of these tell-tale symptoms: excess fat around the waist; high triglyceride levels; low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or “good,” cholesterol; high fasting blood glucose; and hypertension. Just over 29 percent of the male participants had metabolic syndrome, and 24.5 percent of the women showed signs of this condition. The team noted certain differences in risk patterns.