Active duty military members who experienced traumatic brain injury often also have to manage post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety. Can the art they make help specialists to identify the severity of their inner struggles?

“Traumatic brain injury” (TBI) refers to sudden head trauma that causes harm to a person’s brain.

One context in which TBI might occur is military service, in which a person is always exposed to danger and physical injury.

Those who have experienced TBI might also be diagnosed with a psychiatric condition, usually: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, or generalized anxiety disorder.

To find a more effective way of supporting military service members to cope with the psychological trauma that often accompanies TBI, therapist Melissa Walker — of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s National Intrepid Center of Excellence in Bethesda, MD — started an art therapy program in 2010.

Walker’s approach is to provide the participants with generic masks of human faces, which they are then encouraged to personalize in any way that they see fit or find helpful.

A new study that was led by Girija Kaimal, from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA — conducted in collaboration with Walker and colleagues from other institutions — looked at the masks created by 370 active duty military members with TBI, searching for patterns that might correlate with different levels of psychological injury.

Their findings, reported in the journal BMJ Open, indicate that certain types of imagery are telling of ongoing psychological distress, while others point to a state of inner resilience.

“Few studies in art therapy,” explains Kaimal, “have linked visual symbols with existing standardized clinical measures. This helps us see if there are patterns of visual representations that relate to psychological states”