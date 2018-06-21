How to prevent bloating after a meal

Last reviewed Last reviewed Thu 21 Jun 2018
By Aaron Kandola
Reviewed by
Bloating after eating is usually not a cause for concern, and a person can often avoid it by following some simple practices, such as not eating too much fiber, avoiding carbonated drinks, and eating and drinking more slowly.

Being bloated after a meal is a feeling that most people experience occasionally. It can cause the stomach to feel swollen and uncomfortable, which may be accompanied by flatulence or burping.

While bloating after eating is not unusual, there are several ways to avoid it. In this article, we look at 10 ways to prevent bloating.

What causes bloating after eating?

two young women enjoying lunch together
Bloating is common after eating, but avoiding certain foods can help to prevent it.

Bloating occurs in the abdominal area. It happens when large amounts of air or gas build up in the gastrointestinal tract.

Eating is a common cause of bloating because when the body digests food, it produces gas. People also swallow air when eating or drinking, which then enters the gastrointestinal tract. Flatulence and burping usually help to relieve buildups of gas and air in the gut.

Bloating is a symptom of many health conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or a food intolerance. However, most cases of bloating are avoidable.

Ten ways to avoid bloating after eating

The following tips can help reduce or prevent bloating after eating:

1. Do not eat too much fiber

Fiber is a carbohydrate found in plant-based foods that the body cannot digest. It has some important functions within the body, such as helping to regulate blood sugar levels and sugar consumption.

However, high-fiber foods can cause some people to produce excessive amounts of gas. One study found that a reduced-fiber diet helped relieve bloating in people with idiopathic constipation.

Examples of high-fiber foods include:

  • beans
  • lentils
  • fruits, such as apples and oranges
  • whole grain oats
  • split peas
  • broccoli
  • Brussels sprouts

2. Be aware of food intolerance and allergies

Bloating is a typical symptom of a food intolerance or allergy. Intolerances and allergies can cause excessive gas production or gas to become trapped in the gastrointestinal tract. The foods most likely to cause this are wheat or gluten.

No reliable tests exist to identify a specific food intolerance or allergy, so the best way to identify them is through trial and error. It can help to keep a food diary to track which foods are causing symptoms, such as bloating.

3. Avoid high-fat foods

Fat is an essential part of any healthful diet and is an important source of energy. The body digests fats slowly because they take longer than most other foods to pass through the digestive tract, and can delay emptying of the stomach. In some people, this can cause bloating to occur.

For people who experience this, avoiding foods that are high in fat might help to reduce bloating. For example, a study in people with stomach-emptying problems found that high-fat solid meals caused an increase in symptoms, including bloating.

4. Drinking and eating slowly

hand holding glass of cola
The carbon dioxide contained in carbonated drinks can cause bloating.

Drinking or eating too quickly increases the amount of air a person swallows, which can lead to more gas building up in the gastrointestinal tract.

For people who eat or drink quickly, this may be a cause of bloating; slowing down the rate at which they eat might help to reduce the problem.

5. Avoid carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks contain carbon dioxide, a gas that can build up in the gastrointestinal tract and cause bloating. This can also occur with diet versions of fizzy drinks.

Still water is the best alternative to carbonated drinks for lowering the risk of bloating.

6. Ginger

Ginger is a traditional remedy for digestive issues. It contains carminative, which is helpful for reducing excessive gas in the gastrointestinal tract.

A 2013 review suggested that ginger has some health benefits, including alleviating gastrointestinal issues, such as bloating.

7. Avoid chewing gum

Chewing gum causes a person to swallow more air. This air can build up in the gastrointestinal tract and cause bloating in some people.

8. Light exercise after eating

Light exercise after eating, such as going for a walk, may help reduce bloating for some people.

One study found that light physical exercise helps remove gas from the gastrointestinal tract and relieves bloating.

9. Avoid talking while eating

Talking while eating increases the opportunity of swallowing air. This can cause a build-up of air in the gastrointestinal tract, leading to bloating.

10. Treating heartburn

Heartburn occurs when acid from the stomach travels back up the throat, which can cause an uncomfortable burning sensation. It is also a common cause of bloating.

Treating heartburn can be an effective way of reducing bloating for some people. A person can treat heartburn using over-the-counter medications such as antacids.

What causes abdominal bloating?
What causes abdominal bloating?
Learn about the different causes of abdominal bloating and how to treat them here.
Read now

When to see a doctor

young woman on laptop holding stomach in pain
If abdominal pain accompanies bloating, a person may have an underlying health issue.

Bloating after eating is a widespread experience and usually not a cause for concern. People with bloating can often treat their symptoms at home, such as by using one of the methods highlighted in this article.

However, bloating can sometimes also be a symptom of an underlying health condition that may require medical attention.

Anyone with bloating accompanied by other symptoms should see a doctor. These symptoms might include:

  • abdominal pain
  • nausea
  • constipation
  • diarrhea
  • fatigue
  • unexpected weight-loss
  • skin irritation

People who are experiencing bloating after most meals should also speak to a doctor.

Related coverage

Is it a food allergy or an intolerance? A person with a food allergy has to avoid all contact with a specific food, or they may have a severe, even life-threatening reaction soon after consuming the food. With a food intolerance, the reaction will appear later, and it will usually be less severe. Both groups should check the ingredients before eating a food. Read now
How to get rid of trapped gas Gas pain can be uncomfortable, or so severe that it can interrupt daily activities. Luckily, plenty of simple home remedies can bring relief. Quitting smoking and avoiding certain foods may also help. Here, learn 20 easy ways to relieve mild to severe gas pain at home. We also address when a person should see a doctor. Read now
Ginger: Health benefits and dietary tips Ginger adds flavor to foods and can relieve nausea and gastrointestinal irritation and reduce exercise-induced muscle pain and inflammation. Read now
What is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)? Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes abdominal pain, bloating, mucous in stools, and alternating diarrhea and constipation. It may be chronic or persistent, and symptoms frequently change. We discuss ways to manage IBS, as there is no cure. We also explore the impact of diet and stress. Learn more about IBS here. Read now
What is a food intolerance? People with a food intolerance experience digestive problems after eating certain foods even though their immune system has not responded. Symptoms may develop more slowly than in an allergy but have many similarities. Find out how a food intolerance differs from a food allergy, what causes it, and how to manage one. Read now
GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology
Food Allergy Food Intolerance

Additional information

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Kandola, Aaron. "How to prevent bloating after a meal." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 21 Jun. 2018. Web.
    21 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322200.php>

    APA
    Kandola, A. (2018, June 21). "How to prevent bloating after a meal." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Scroll to top