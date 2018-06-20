Evekeo is an amphetamine medication that is used to treat narcolepsy, ADHD, and obesity.

Evekeo is a trade name for this formulation of amphetamine sulfate. There is no generic name, because the formulation of amphetamine is not currently available as a generic drug.

It is a schedule II controlled substance because it has the potential for abuse and dependency. Incorrect use can also lead to sudden death or serious heart problems. These include increased blood pressure and heart rate, stroke, and heart attack.

For these reasons, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) require the packet to carry a boxed warning.

What is Evekeo?



Evekeo can help reduce drowsiness problems that occur with narcolepsy.

The active ingredient in Evekeo is amphetamine sulfate. It is a white, crystalline substance and a sympathomimetic amino of the amphetamine group. It is a stimulant drug.

It is a prescription drug and a controlled substance. It acts as a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant.

It has been found to help people with narcolepsy, ADHD, and excess weight, but exactly how this happens is unclear.

It is available as an oral tablet and as an extended-release orally disintegrating (dissolving) tablet. The oral tablet is only available under the brand-name drug Evekeo.

Uses

Evekeo is used for the following conditions:

Narcolepsy: It keeps people awake.

ADHD: It increases attention and reduces impulsiveness.

Overweight and obesity: It can help achieve short-term weight loss.

Common side effects

A number of side effects can occur when using Evekeo.

These include:

headache

upset stomach, including diarrhea or constipation and vomiting

trouble sleeping

decreased appetite and weight loss

unpleasant taste in the mouth and a dry mouth

nervousness

dizziness

sexual dysfunction

itching

mood swings

Serious side effects

Some more serious side effects can develop.

If the person who is using Evekeo experiences any of the following, it is important to seek medical help immediately.

If the symptoms are mild, a doctor's advice is needed. If the symptoms may be life-threatening, or if there appears to be a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Heart and cardiovascular problems

These can result in sudden death. They include stroke, heart attack, and increased blood pressure.

Possible symptoms are:

weakness in one part or side of the body

slurred speech

pain in the chest, left arm, jaw, or between the shoulders

This is a medical emergency and needs urgent help.

Cardiovascular problems may cause the following symptoms:

fingers or toes that feel numb, cool, or painful

fingers or toes that change color from pale, to blue, to red

unexplained wounds on the fingers or toes

Mental health problems



Any worsening of symptoms, including newly occurring unusual thoughts, should be reported to the doctor.

These may include:

new behaviors or a worsening of unusual behaviors and thought problems

new or worsening symptoms of bipolar disorder

new or worse aggressive behavior or hostility

If a person is in danger of harm, or if their life might be at risk, it is important to seek help at once.

Sometimes, new psychotic symptoms may appear in children and teenagers with psychiatric problems.

These include:

hearing voices

seeing things that are not real

believing things that are not true

being suspicious

new signs of being overexcited

Mild side effects may go away within a few days or a couple of weeks. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if they are more severe or do not go away.

Risks

Other risks include:

delayed growth in children

clouding of judgment

Evekeo does not cause drowsiness, but it can affect judgment. For this reason, extra care should be taken when driving, using heavy machinery, and similar tasks.

Interactions

Before using Evekeo, it is important to discuss any other existing medications and supplements with the doctor.

This is because Evekio can interact with other medications, herbs, or vitamins. An interaction may involve an increase or a decrease in the action of one or more drugs, or a different and unexpected effect.

Stomach acid drugs

The use of antacids, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and H2 receptor antagonists, may lead to higher levels of Evekio in the blood. This can increase the impact of any side effects

Proton pump inhibitors:

omeprazole (Prilosec)

esomeprazole (Nexium)

H2 receptor antagonists:

ranitidine (Zantac)

famotidine (Pepcid)

Tricyclic antidepressants

Combining Evekeo with tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) may increase blood pressure and the risk of heart problems.

These include:

amitriptyline (Elavil)

clomipramine (Anafranil)

desipramine (Norpramin)

doxepin (Sinequan)

imipramine (Tofranil)

nortriptyline (Pamelor)

protriptyline (Vivactil)

trimipramine (Surmontil)

Monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) antidepressants

These medications can prevent the body from processing Evekeo correctly, leading to high levels of Evekeo in the blood.

This may increase the risk of extremely high blood pressure, chest pain, severe headache, and high body temperature.

Evekeo should never be taken within 14 days of using MAOI antidepressants.

Examples of MAOIs are:

isocarboxazid (Marplan)

phenelzine (Nardil)

tranylcypromine (Parnate)

selegiline (Emsam, Eldepryl, Zelapar)

Serotonergic drugs

In addition to the interactions mentioned above for TCAs and MAOIs, taking serotonergic drugs to treat depression alongside Evekeo may increase the risk of serotonin syndrome. This can be fatal.

Drugs that can have this effect include:

selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) such as fluoxetine and sertraline

serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) such as duloxetine and venlafaxine

TCAs such as amitriptyline and clomipramine

MAOIs such as selegiline and phenelzine

the opioids fentanyl and tramadol

the anxiolytic buspirone

triptans

lithium

tryptophan

St. John's wort

If a person needs Evekeo while they are taking any of these drugs, the doctor will start them on a lowered dosage of Evekeo and monitor for any signs and symptoms of serotonin syndrome.

Symptoms of serotonin syndrome can include agitation, sweating, muscle twitches, and confusion.

Antipsychotic drugs

These medications may lower the effects of amphetamine, and this can reduce its effectiveness.

Blood pressure drugs

Evekeo may reduce the blood pressure-lowering effects of these medications.

Examples are:

angiotensin II receptor blockers, such as losartan, valsartan, and irbesartan

angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, including enalapril and lisinopril

diuretics, for example, hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide

Anti-seizure drugs

These include:

phenytoin

phenobarbital

Evekeo may lower the effect of seizure medications, increasing the risk of seizures.

Cautions

Some other groups are advised not to use Evekio.

These include those with:

heart problems

high blood pressure

circulatory problems, such as Raynaud's phenomenon and peripheral vasculopathy

psychiatric disorders

a history of psychosis

bipolar disorder, as it can trigger a mixed or manic episode

anxiety or agitation, because it can worsen the symptoms

a history of drug abuse, because amphetamines can be addictive

seizures

an overactive thyroid, known as hyperthyroidism

Pregnancy

Evekeo is a category C pregnancy drug.

This means that:

1. Animal studies have suggested that if the mother takes this drug, it may have a negative impact on the unborn child.

2. Too few studies have been done in humans to confirm the drug's impact on the unborn child.

When infants are born to mothers who are dependent on amphetamine during pregnancy, there appears to be a higher risk of preterm delivery, a low birth weight, or symptoms of withdrawal.

Anyone who is pregnant or planning to become pregnant should discuss this with their health provider before using Evekeo or if they are already using this drug.

Evekeo should be used during pregnancy only if the possible benefits outweigh the potential risk to the fetus.

Breastfeeding

During breast-feeding, Evekeo may pass into breast milk, causing side effects in a nursing child.

The doctor should be informed if a mother is breastfeeding before prescribing this drug.

If may be necessary to decide whether to stop nursing or to stop this drug. You should not breastfeed while taking this drug.

In children

The long-term safety and effectiveness of this drug in children have not been studied.

Allergies

This drug can cause an allergic reaction in some people.

Symptoms may include:

hives

trouble breathing

swelling of your throat and tongue

Anyone who has ever had an allergic reaction to this or another stimulant medication should not use it. Taking it again could be fatal.

Dosage



Take care to follow the instructions when taking any medication, and always inform your doctor of any supplements or other drugs you may be using. Take care to follow the instructions when taking any medication, and always inform your doctor of any supplements or other drugs you may be using.

This drug may be taken short-term or long-term, depending on the condition being treated.

The dose, form, and how often Evekeo should be taken will depend on:

the person's age

the type and severity of the condition

any other existing medical conditions

the individual's reaction to the first dose

For narcolepsy and ADHD, the adult dose is normally in oral tablet form, from 5 to 60 milligrams (mg) a day, usually every 4 to 6 hours.

For weight loss, the dose is normally up to 30 mg per day in divided doses, 30 minutes before meals.

However, the dose will depend on how each person reacts to the medication. It is essential to follow a doctor's instructions when using this medication.

Missing a dose or taking too much

There may be serious risks if a person does not take this drug as prescribed by the doctor.

Missing a dose can result in a noticeable worsening of symptoms. If person misses a dose, they should take it as soon as possible or wait for the next dose. Taking a double dose could have serious adverse effects.

Taking too much can lead to serious and life-threatening complications.

Less severe symptoms include:

restlessness

muscle pain

weakness

fast breathing and fast heart rate

confusion

high or low blood pressure

nausea

vomiting, diarrhea, or both

More severe problems include:

convulsions, or seizures

coma

This can be fatal. It is essential to seek emergency medical attention if anyone takes too much of this drug.

Other tips

Here are some other points about Evekeo.

How can I tell if it is working?

A person with narcolepsy may be able to tell if this drug is working if there is an improvement in sleep disturbances.



For ADHD, there may be improvements in mental and behavioral effects, such as increased attention and decreased impulsiveness and hyperactivity.



For overweight and obesity, a decrease in appetite may indicate that the drug is working.

What happens when I am travelling?

When traveling with this medication, it is important to remember to:

carry it with you or in your carry-on bag

take your pharmacy's preprinted label to identify the medication and keep the original prescription-labeled box with you when traveling

be sure you have enough medication before leaving, as you will not be able to get refills

Will I have to go back to the doctor?

Patients should attend all followup appointments when using this drug, because the doctor may need to monitor heart rate and blood pressure to ensure no problems are occurring.

In the case of children, they may check their weight and height, as the medication can sometimes affect a child's growth.

If you need this medication but are concerned about the side effects, speak to your doctor. They may be able to offer an alternative.