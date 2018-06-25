Researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine are keen to understand how and why ketamine has this rapidly acting, prolonged impact on depressive symptoms.

Moreover, ketamine lasts longer than standard antidepressants; its effects can persist for a week or more, despite the chemical being removed from the body within hours.

Standard antidepressant medications can take several weeks before relieving symptoms, but ketamine works much quicker — often within minutes .

Increasingly, this dissociative anesthetic is being examined as a potential treatment in depression cases where other drugs have failed.

Ketamine has a very complicated public image. Some consider it a “party drug,” while others refer to it as a “horse tranquilizer.”

Recently, ketamine has been shown to quickly and effectively reduce the symptoms of depression. And now, scientists are asking how it works so fast.

The study was led by Prof. Mark Rasenick, and the findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry .

To understand this investigation, it is necessary to delve into the cellular machinations involved in depression and the drugs that treat it.

In earlier work, Prof. Rasenick and team demonstrated how standard antidepressants — known as serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) — work on a molecular level. They discovered that SSRIs inactivate G proteins by moving them off of lipid rafts on the cell membrane.

G proteins are a family of proteins that act as molecular switches. They help to pass messages from the outside of the cell to the inside. Lipid rafts are sections of cell membranes that house much of the molecular machinery needed for signaling between cells.

Among many other tasks, G proteins produce cyclic AMP, which is a second messenger with a wide variety of roles that is essential for nerve cells to signal correctly.

Prof. Rasenick showed that people with depression have higher numbers of G proteins packed into lipid rafts where they are effectively turned off. This has the effect of reducing neuronal signaling, and, theoretically, it could be responsible for some of depression’s symptoms.

The team also showed that SSRIs accumulate in lipid rafts, forcing out G proteins and causing them to become active again. This movement out of the rafts was gradual and took a few days to complete.

In the latest study, the team carried out a similar experiment, but they looked at the mechanisms of ketamine instead. The scientists saw that G proteins were shuffled out of the lipid rafts much faster — in just 15 minutes — which could account for their rapid action.

They also noted that the G proteins took longer to return to the lipid rafts.

“When G proteins move out of the lipid rafts, it allows for better communication among brain cells, which is known to help alleviate some of the symptoms of depression.” Prof. Mark Rasenick

He continues, “Whether they are moved out by traditional antidepressants or ketamine, it doesn’t matter, although, with ketamine, the G proteins are very slow to move back into the lipid rafts, which would explain the drug’s long-term effects on depressive symptoms.”