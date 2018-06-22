What to know about gastrectomy, or stomach removal

Last reviewed Last reviewed Fri 22 Jun 2018
By Adrienne Stinson
Reviewed by
A gastrectomy is a surgical procedure to remove part or all of the stomach.

Doctors may recommend gastrectomy as a treatment for stomach cancer, which is also called gastric cancer. The procedure can also treat diabetes, gastroparesis, and obesity.

After surgery, a person will digest foods differently, but they will still be able to eat and drink. It may take some time to recover and get used to a new diet and way of eating.

In this article, we look at the uses of gastrectomy, what to expect before, during, and after the procedure, and possible complications.

Types of gastrectomy

Surgeons performing gastrectomy in operating theatre.
A gastrectomy involves removing all or part of the stomach.

There are three main types of gastrectomy:

  • complete gastrectomy, in which the whole stomach is removed
  • partial gastrectomy, in which part of the stomach is removed
  • sleeve gastrectomy, in which part of the left side of the stomach is removed to reduce the organ's size

The procedure will vary, depending on the health issue and personal factors.

When is gastrectomy used?

A doctor may recommend gastrectomy to treat the following conditions:

Gastric cancer

Doctors usually recommend gastrectomy to treat stomach cancer in people who are sufficiently healthy. The surgeon will leave as much stomach as possible, which will vary, depending on the type and stage of cancer.

The effectiveness of the surgery depends on the stage of cancer at diagnosis. To ensure the best results, a treatment plan may include a gastrectomy and concurrent chemotherapy, chemoradiotherapy, or perioperative chemotherapy.

Gastroparesis

Doctors may consider using a partial or total gastrectomy to treat gastroparesis, but rarely, and only in carefully selected patients. Researchers must conduct further studies before this becomes a commonplace treatment.

Obesity

Doctors can use gastrectomy to treat obesity, but they only consider it in rare cases when other methods, such as diet, exercise, and designated drugs, have not been effective. The medical community considers the procedure to be safe and highly effective in treating obesity.

Diabetes

According to a 2016 review, gastrectomy may also improve the outcome for people with type 2 diabetes.

Authors of a 2015 review found that gastric bypass surgery and sleeve gastrectomy were both effective in managing diabetes and obesity.

Procedure

Surgeons can perform stomach surgeries in two ways:

  • Open surgery is common, and it involves a surgeon removing the stomach from an incision in the abdomen.
  • Laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery involves making several small incisions in the area. Because this type of surgery is minimally invasive, it often leads to quicker recovery times and fewer risks than open surgery.

After a surgeon removes a section of the stomach, they reconstruct the gastric tract. Often, they use a Y-shaped device called a Roux limb to reconnect parts of the digestive system.

How to prepare for a gastrectomy

Woman having blood sample taken for testing.
A doctor will often request a blood test before a gastrectomy.

Before the procedure, a person may need to restrict the diet, by fasting or avoiding certain foods.

A doctor may also recommend not taking some medications or supplements. Always follow the doctor's instructions.

A person may feel more comfortable thinking about the surgery if are knowledgeable about what will happen. It may be a good idea to discuss the surgery and recovery in detail with the doctor.

Before a gastrectomy, a doctor usually performs routine tests, such as:

  • blood tests
  • urine tests
  • an electrocardiogram
  • a chest X-ray

They may perform additional tests to better understand the person's condition. These may include:

What to expect after the procedure

A person can often consume any food or drink that does not cause discomfort unless a nurse or doctor tells them otherwise.

Speak with a doctor about which foods can be problematic. If some cause discomfort or loose bowel movements, remove them from the diet and reintroduce them after a few weeks.

Below are more tips for a quicker recovery:

Exercise. Keep moving, even in bed, to avoid problems like blood clots and muscle weakness. Rotate the feet, stretch the legs, and wiggle the toes to increase blood circulation and maintain muscle strength

Deep breathing. Lying in bed for long periods can lead to pneumonia. Deep breathing techniques can prevent this type of complication. After surgery, a doctor may give a person an inspirometer, which is a device designed to help with deep breathing.

Pain control. Communicate pain levels to medical staff. Managing pain successfully will help a person return to regular activities more quickly.

Avoid certain activities. Limit the amount of bathing and swimming, heavy lifting, and driving until a doctor recommends resuming them fully.

Typically, a medical professional removes stitches or clips within 7–10 days of surgery. After this, a person can slowly begin to return to regular activities.

Life after gastrectomy

Person helping themselves to various foods from a buffet.
Certain foods may be harder to digest after gastric surgery.

After gastric surgery, a person often has to change their diet, because their stomach is smaller and may be less able to handle certain foods. Many people report being able to eat less, feeling full sooner, and having some digestive complications.

Speak with a doctor about the best foods to eat or avoid after surgery.

Some people experience nutritional deficiencies after gastrectomies. Medical professionals should monitor a person's levels of:

What to eat and avoid on the gastric sleeve diet
What to eat and avoid on the gastric sleeve diet
After undergoing surgery to remove part of the stomach, a person needs to adjust to a new diet. In this article, we look at the best foods to eat, when to eat them, and what to avoid.
Read now

The organization No Stomach for Cancer provides useful information for those who have had gastric surgery. See their blog for stories about living a full life after a gastrectomy.

Complications and side effects of surgery

According to No Stomach for Cancer, up to 75 percent of people who have had partial or total gastrectomies experience dumping syndrome, which occurs when food passes too quickly into the intestines.

Other complications of a gastrectomy can include:

A person may also have difficulties getting enough nutrients. This can result in anemia, poor bone metabolism from a lack of calcium and vitamin D, and weight loss, potentially from poor absorption of micronutrients.

If a person feels any of the following symptoms after a gastrectomy, they should contact a doctor:

  • warmth or redness around the site of surgery
  • pus coming from the site
  • a fever of over 100.4ºF or 38ºC
  • inability to drink or keep down liquids
  • pain that is not improved by medication

Outlook

A total or partial gastrectomy is an effective treatment for stomach cancer. It can also treat obesity.

Talk to a doctor about what to expect before, during, and after a gastrectomy.

Recovering from this surgery can take some time, but with the support of a medical team, most people go on to make a full recovery and lead regular lives.

Related coverage

What is acid reflux? More than 60 million Americans are said to have acid reflux regularly, and it causes numerous hospital admissions. Read about risk factors, including diet and lifestyle, and the many home remedies people can try. In the worst cases, acid reflux may lead to GERD or gastroesophogeal reflux disease or worse conditions. Read now
Endoscopy: What to know An endoscopy is a diagnostic tool. Find out what it is used for, what happens during an endoscopy, and the various types of procedure available. Read now
Everything you need to know about stomach cancer Stomach cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide, and about 25,500 cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year. Early symptoms include heartburn, persistent indigestion, and difficulty swallowing. Learn more about causes, symptoms, and risk factors here. We also describe treatments and outlook at each stage. Read now
What you need to know about chemotherapy Chemotherapy is a widespread and effective way of treating cancerous tissues in the body. Chemotherapy destroys cancer cells, but its side effects can be debilitating and hard to manage. Find out here all about chemotherapy and how it works and whether the positive results balance out with the negatives ones. Read now
What to expect with bladder removal surgery Bladder removal surgery or cystectomy is a procedure to remove the urinary bladder. It is commonly used to treat bladder cancer or other pelvic tumors. A person should go into surgery knowing what to expect, during and after the procedure, including recovery times, outlook, and the effect on quality of life afterward. Read now
Surgery
Cancer / Oncology GastroIntestinal / Gastroenterology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Fri 22 June 2018.

    Visit our Surgery category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Surgery.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Stinson, Adrienne. "What to know about gastrectomy, or stomach removal." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 24 Jun. 2018. Web.
    24 Jun. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322239.php>

    APA
    Stinson, A. (2018, June 24). "What to know about gastrectomy, or stomach removal." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Surgery

Scroll to top