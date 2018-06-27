Sedentarism is known to have adverse health effects, but a new study looked at how it affects women, specifically, and their ability to recover after illness or injury.

Share on Pinterest Women, sitting for too long may impair your ability to recover following sickness or injury.

Prolonged sitting harms our health in various ways. The more time you spend sitting down, the likelier you are to die prematurely, studies show.

And, sadly, exercising does not cancel out these pernicious effects.

Too much sitting impairs our cardiovascular health and raises the risk of diabetes, researchers warn.

Some studies have even suggested that it may cause the brain to shrink.

With age, sitting becomes even more dangerous, as increased sedentarism heightens the risk of walking disability, as well as dementia, among seniors.

Now, a new study looks at the effects of sedentary behavior on aging women. Researchers at the University of Queensland (UQ) in St. Lucia, Australia, studied the impact of prolonged sitting on 5,462 middle-aged women who were clinically followed for 12 years.

The findings were published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.