How to remove cortisol from the body naturally

Last reviewed Last reviewed Mon 2 Jul 2018
By Bethany Cadman
Reviewed by
When a person is stressed, the adrenal glands release the steroid hormone cortisol.

Cortisol is the body's primary stress hormone, and it plays a role in many bodily functions, including controlling blood sugar levels. The level of cortisol in the blood is usually higher in the morning and gradually decreases throughout the day.

Cortisol also plays a role in:

Here we consider some practical ways of lowering cortisol levels to help ensure that the body manages stress appropriately.

Why is higher cortisol an issue?

Stressed man at work wondering about ways to lower cortisol
Stress triggers the release of cortisol.

The body relies on effective communication between the following three parts of the body to release the correct amount of cortisol:

  • the adrenal gland
  • the pituitary gland
  • the hypothalamus, which is part of the brain

Between them, they stimulate the production of cortisol when the body needs it and block it when the levels need to drop back down.

Both too much and too little cortisol can have an adverse effect on the body.

High cortisol level symptoms

Excess cortisol could result from a tumor or as a side effect of some medications.

Too much cortisol can lead to Cushing's syndrome. Symptoms include:

  • high blood pressure
  • a flushed face
  • muscle weakness
  • increased thirst
  • urinating more frequently
  • changes in mood, such as feeling irritable or low
  • rapid weight gain in the face and abdomen
  • osteoporosis
  • bruises or purple stretch marks appearing on the skin
  • decreased sex drive

Some people may also find that their periods become irregular or stop altogether.

Too much cortisol can also cause other conditions and symptoms, including:

Low cortisol level symptoms

Too little cortisol could cause Addison's disease. Symptoms of this condition include:

  • fatigue
  • dizziness
  • muscle weakness
  • gradual weight loss
  • changes in mood
  • areas of the skin turning darker
  • low blood pressure
Why stress happens and how to manage it
Why stress happens and how to manage it
A primary way to reduce cortisol is to reduce stress. Learn more about why stress happens and how to manage it here.
Read now

Natural ways to lower cortisol

If the communication between the brain and the adrenal gland is functioning correctly, the body should be able to increase and reduce cortisol production as necessary.

However, levels of cortisol can sometimes remain high even after the resolution of a stressful situation. This can have a negative impact on health.

The following simple tips may help to moderate cortisol levels:

1. Lowering stress

People trying to lower their cortisol levels should aim to reduce stress.

They can do this by removing themselves from stressful situations, where possible, or learning how to cope with stress better.

People can learn to recognize the triggers for their stress and try to manage these proactively to reduce instances of worry or anxiety and decrease feelings of tension.

People who learn how to cope when stressful thoughts arise will manage their cortisol levels better. In cases where this proves too difficult, some medications can contribute to improved stress tolerance and lower cortisol levels.

2. Eating a good diet

dark and milk chocolate stacked
Dark chocolate may help to keep cortisol levels stable.

A person trying to lower their cortisol levels should eat a healthful, balanced diet and pay attention to their sugar intake.

Some foods that may help to keep cortisol levels stable include:

  • dark chocolate
  • bananas and pears
  • black or green tea
  • probiotics in food such as yogurt
  • probiotics in foods containing soluble fiber

Drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration also helps to keep cortisol levels lower.

3. Sleeping well

The amount of sleep that a person has can affect their cortisol levels.

A bad night's sleep or more prolonged sleep deprivation can lead to increased levels of cortisol in the bloodstream.

Therefore, it is essential for people to pay attention to the amount and quality of sleep they have and try to limit the chance of disruptions.

4. Trying relaxation techniques

People experiencing stress can try to manage it by experimenting with relaxation techniques.

Meditation, mindfulness, and even simple breathing exercises can help a person deal with stress more effectively.

5. Taking up a hobby

Hobbies can be a rewarding and satisfying way to lead a fuller and healthier life, and they can lead to an increased sense of well-being.

A study on substance abuse treatments found that gardening led to decreased levels of cortisol. It also seemed to improve quality of life more than the conventional occupational therapy.

6. Learning to unwind

People relax in different ways, so understanding what works on a personal level can be beneficial.

Research has shown that relaxation exercises and listening to relaxing music can both reduce cortisol levels, but whatever helps an individual to manage their stress will be beneficial.

7. Laughing and having fun

It is hard to feel stressed when having a good time, so finding time to have fun can also lower a person's cortisol levels. One study showed cortisol levels decreasing in response to laughter.

Being happy and having a positive outlook appear to be related to lower cortisol levels, and happiness has other benefits too, such as lower blood pressure and a stronger immune system.

8. Exercising

woman swimming in a pool
Exercise can help to improve a person's mood.

Being physically active is beneficial to health and can improve a person's mood.

Intense exercise can, however, trigger an increase in cortisol levels, as this is the body's way of coping with the additional stress that the exercise places upon it.

The appropriate amount of exercise depends on various factors, including a person's physical fitness, and these factors play a part in how much cortisol the body will release during exercise.

9. Avoiding caffeine at night

People trying to lower their cortisol levels should avoid consuming food and beverages containing caffeine in the evening. Caffeine can interfere with a good night's sleep, and sleeping well can keep cortisol levels low.

10. Maintaining a good bedtime routine

A good bedtime routine usually results in longer and higher-quality sleep. People should get into the habit of turning off all screens and just relaxing before heading to bed.

It will usually also help to keep phones, and any other potential distractions turned off. Limiting fluid intake before bedtime can also minimize the likelihood of disturbed sleep.

11. Having good relationships

Stable, loving relationships with partners, friends, and family can be vital when it comes to leading a happy and fulfilled life, and they can help a person get through stressful periods.

If relationships are unhappy and unhealthy, however, they can cause a great deal of stress.

One study indicated that a person's cortisol level can rise after an argument with their partner. Another reported that children with a happy and secure family life have lower levels of cortisol than those living in homes where there is regular conflict.

12. Getting a pet

Some studies indicate that having a pet can lower cortisol levels.

One study measured levels of cortisol in children undergoing a standard medical procedure. Those who had a dog present during the procedure had lower cortisol levels than those who did not.

Another found that contact with a dog was more beneficial for cortisol levels than a supportive friend during a stressful situation.

13. Taking supplements

Both fish oil and an Asian herbal supplement called ashwagandha have shown the ability to reduce cortisol levels, so taking these supplements alongside a healthful diet could be beneficial.

Takeaway

Having too much cortisol in the blood can be damaging to health, particularly if cortisol levels remain high over an extended period.

Trying to lower stress levels is the best way to lower cortisol. By making simple lifestyle changes to live a healthier, more active life, people can reduce the amount of stress they experience, and keep their cortisol levels normal.

Anxiety / Stress
Blood / Hematology Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine Endocrinology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Mon 2 July 2018.

    Visit our Anxiety / Stress category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Anxiety / Stress.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

    Adrenal glands. (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/healthlibrary/conditions/endocrinology/adrenal_glands_85,p00399

    Auddy, B., Hazra, J., Mitra, A., Abedon, B., & Ghosal, S. (2008). A standardised Withania Somnifera extract significantly reduces stress-related parameters in chronically stressed humans: A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Retrieved from https://blog.priceplow.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/withania_review.pdf

    Campo, R. A., Light, K. C., O'Connor, K., Nakamura, Y., Lipschitz, D., LaStayo, P. C., ... & Kinney, A. Y. (2015, March). Blood pressure, salivary cortisol, and inflammatory cytokine outcomes in senior female cancer survivors enrolled in a tai chi chih randomized controlled trial. Journal of Cancer Survivorship, 9(1), 115–125. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4344390/

    Charney, D. S. (2004, February). Psychobiological mechanisms of resilience and vulnerability: Implications for successful adaptation to extreme stress [Abstract]. American Journal of Psychiatry, 161(2), 195–216. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/14754765

    Chepesiuk, R. (2009, January). Missing the dark: Health effects of light pollution. Environmental Health Perspectives, 117(1), A20–A27. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2627884/

    Cho, Y., Ryu, S. H., Lee, B. R., Kim, K. H., Lee, E., & Choi, J. (2015). Effects of artificial light at night on human health: A literature review of observational and experimental studies applied to exposure assessment [Abstract]. Chronobiology International, 32(9), 1294–1310. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26375320

    Chrousos, C., Vgontzas, A. N., & Kritikou, I. (2016, January 18). HPA axis and sleep. Endotext. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK279071/

    Corrigan, E. K. (n.d.). Adrenal insufficiency (Addison's disease). Retrieved from https://pituitary.org/knowledge-base/disorders/adrenal-insuffieciency-addison-s-disease

    Cortisol. (2017, January). Retrieved from http://www.yourhormones.info/hormones/cortisol/

    Delarue, J., Matzinger, O., Binnert, C., Schneiter, P., Chioléro, R., & Tappy, L. (2003, June). Fish oil prevents the adrenal activation elicited by mental stress in healthy men. Diabetes & Metabolism, 29(3), 289–295. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12909818

    Detweiler, M. B., Self, J. A., Lane, S., Spencer, L., Lutgens, B., Kim, D. Y., ... Lehmann, L.P. (2015, July–August). Horticultural therapy: A pilot study on modulating cortisol levels and indices of substance craving, posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and quality of life in veterans [Abstract]. Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, 21(4), 36–41. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26030115

    Hackney, A. C., & Viru, A. (2008, June 28). Twenty-four-hour cortisol response to multiple daily exercise sessions of moderate and high intensity [Abstract]. Clinical Physiology and Functional Imaging, 19(2), 178–182. Retrieved from https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1046/j.1365-2281.1999.00157.x

    Hansen, D., Meeusen, R., Mullens, A., & Dendale, P. (2012, May 1). Effect of acute endurance and resistance exercise on endocrine hormones directly related to lipolysis and skeletal muscle protein synthesis in adult individuals with obesity [Abstract]. Sports Medicine, 42(5), 415–431. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22455310

    Hernandez, M. E., Mendieta, D., Pérez-Tapia, M., Bojalil, R., Estrada-Garcia, I., Estrada-Parra, S., & Pavón, L. (2013). Effect of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and immunomodulator on cytokines levels: An alternative therapy for patients with major depressive disorder [Abstract]. Clinical and Developmental Immunology, 2013, 267871. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3855951/

    Hirotsu, C., Tufik, S., & Andersen, M. L. (2015, November). Interactions between sleep, stress, and metabolism: From physiological to pathological conditions. Sleep Science, 8(3), 143–152. Retrieved from https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1984006315000607

    Hostinar, C. E., & Gunnar, M. R. (2013, June 9). Future directions in the study of social relationships as regulators of the HPA axis across development [Abstract]. Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology, 42(4), 564–575. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4161011/

    How to deal with stress. (2017, March 17). Retrieved from https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/stress-anxiety-depression/understanding-stress/

    Iranmanesh, A., Lawson, D., Dunn, B., & Veldhuis, J. D. (2011, September 1). Glucose ingestion selectively amplifies ACTH and cortisol secretory-burst mass and enhances their joint synchrony in healthy men. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 96(9), 2882–2888. Retrieved from https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article/96/9/2882/2834691

    Irish, L. A., Kline, C. E., Gunn, H. E., Buysse, D. J., & Hall, M. H. (2015, August). The role of sleep hygiene in promoting public health: A review of empirical evidence. Sleep Medicine Reviews, 22, 23–36. Retrieved from https://www.smrv-journal.com/article/S1087-0792(14)00100-2/fulltext

    Kim, S. H., Schneider, S. M., Bevans, M., Kravitz, L., Mermier, C., Qualls, C., & Burge, M. R. (2013, July 1). PTSD symptom reduction with mindfulness-based stretching and deep breathing exercise: Randomized controlled clinical trial of efficacy. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 98(7), 2984–2992. Retrieved from https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article/98/7/2984/2537196

    Laurent, H. K., Hertz, R., Nelson, B., & Laurent, S. M. (2016, March). Mindfulness during romantic conflict moderates the impact of negative partner behaviors on cortisol responses [Abstract]. Hormones and Behavior, 79, 45–51. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26795454

    Litton, E., Carnegie, V., Elliott, R., & Webb, S. A. (2016, May). The efficacy of earplugs as a sleep hygiene strategy for reducing delirium in the ICU: A systematic review and meta-analysis [Abstract]. Critical Care Medicine, 44(5), 992–999. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26741578

    Maresh, C. M., Whittlesey, M. J., Armstrong, L. E., Yamamoto, L. M., Judelson, D. A., Fish, K. E., ... & Castracane, V. D. (2006, October). Effect of hydration state on testosterone and cortisol responses to training-intensity exercise in collegiate runners [Abstract]. International Journal of Sports Medicine, 27(10), 765–770. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17006802

    Martin, F.-P. J., Rezzi, S., Peré-Trepat, E., Kamlage, B., Collino, S., Leibold, E., ... Kochhar, S. (2009, October 7). Metabolic effects of dark chocolate consumption on energy, gut microbiota, and stress-related metabolism in free-living subjects. Journal of Proteome Research, 8(12), 5568–5579. Retrieved from https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/pr900607v

    Matousek, R. H., Dobkin, P. L., & Pruessner, J. (2010, February). Cortisol as a marker for improvement in mindfulness-based stress reduction [Abstract]. Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, 16(1), 13–19. Retrieved from https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1744388109000644

    Nieman, D. C., Gillitt, N. D., Sha, W., Meaney, M. P., John, C., Pappan, K. L., & Kinchen, J. M. (2015, December 4). Metabolomics-based analysis of banana and pear ingestion on exercise performance and recovery [Abstract]. Journal of Proteome Research, 14(12), 5367–5377. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26561314

    Niu, S.-F., Chung, M.-H., Chen, C.-H., Hegney, D., O'Brien, A., & Chou, K.-R. (2011, March). The effect of shift rotation on employee cortisol profile, sleep quality, fatigue, and attention level: A systematic review. The Journal of Nursing Research, 19(1), 68–81. Retrieved from https://journals.lww.com/jnr-twna/Fulltext/2011/03000/The_Effect_of_Shift_Rotation_on_Employee_Cortisol.10.aspx

    O'Connor, D. B., Walker, S., Hendrickx, H., Talbot, D., & Schaefer, A. (2013, March). Stress-related thinking predicts the cortisol awakening response and somatic symptoms in healthy adults. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 38(3), 438–446. Retrieved from https://www.psyneuen-journal.com/article/S0306-4530(12)00255-7/fulltext

    Polheber, J. P., & Matchock, R. L. (2014, October). The presence of a dog attenuates cortisol and heart rate in the Trier Social Stress Test compared to human friends [Abstract]. Journal of Behavioral Medicine, 37(5), 860–867. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24170391

    Randall, M. (2010, Fall). The Physiology of Stress: Cortisol and the HPA Axis. Dartmouth Undergraduate Journal of Science, 10F, 22. Retrieved from https://issuu.com/dartmouth_science/docs/dujs_10f

    Riley, K. E., & Park, C. L. (2015, January 3). How does yoga reduce stress? A systematic review of mechanisms of change and guide to future inquiry [Abstract]. Health Psychology Review, 9(3), 1–30. Retrieved from https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17437199.2014.981778

    Schmidt, K., Cowen, P. J., Harmer, C. J., Tzortzis, G., Errington, S., & Burnet, P. W. J. (2015). Prebiotic intake reduces the waking cortisol response and alters emotional bias in healthy volunteers. Psychopharmacology, 232(10), 1793–1801. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4410136/

    Spreng, M. (2004, January–March). Noise induced nocturnal cortisol secretion and tolerable overhead flights. Noise and Health, 6(22), 35–47. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15070527

    Steptoe, A., & Wardle, J. (2005, December). Positive affect and biological function in everyday life. Neurobiology of Aging, 26(Supp. 1), 108–112. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16213629

    Steptoe, A., Dockray, S., & Wardle, J. (2009, December). Positive affect and psychobiological processes relevant to health. Journal of Personality, 77(6), 1747–1776. Retrieved from https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1467-6494.2009.00599.x

    Steptoe, A., Gibson, E. L., Vuononvirta, R., Williams, E. D., Hamer, M., Rycroft, J. A., ... Wardle, J. (2007, January). The effects of tea on psychophysiological stress responsivity and post-stress recovery: A randomised double-blind trial [Abstract]. Psychopharmacology, 190(1), 81–89. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17013636

    Turan, B., Foltz, C., Cavanagh, J. F., Wallace, B. A., Cullen, M., Rosenberg, E. L., ... Kemeny, M. E. (2015, February). Anticipatory sensitization to repeated stressors: The role of initial cortisol reactivity and meditation/emotion skills training. Psychoneuroendocrinology, 52, 229–238. Retrieved from https://www.psyneuen-journal.com/article/S0306-4530(14)00426-0/fulltext

    Vagnoli, L., Caprilli, S., Vernucci, C., Zagni, S., Mugnai, F., & Messeri, A. (2015, April). Can presence of a dog reduce pain and distress in children during venipuncture? [Abstract]. Pain Management Nursing, 16(2), 89–95. Retrieved from https://www.painmanagementnursing.org/article/S1524-9042(14)00098-8/fulltext

    VanBruggen, M. D., Hackney, A. C., McMurray, R. G., & Ondrak, K. S. (2011, September). The relationship between serum and salivary cortisol levels in response to different intensities of exercise. International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance, 6(3), 396–407. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21911864

    Vlachopoulos, C., Xaplanteris, P., Alexopoulos, N., Aznaouridis, K., Vasiliadou, C., Baou, K., ... & Stefanadis, C. (2009, May). Divergent effects of laughter and mental stress on arterial stiffness and central hemodynamics [Abstract]. Psychosomatic Medicine, 71(4), 446–453. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19251872

    What is cortisol? (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.hormone.org/hormones-and-health/hormones/cortisol

    Wirtz, P. H., von Känel, R., Meister, R. E., Arpagaus, A., Treichler, S., Kuebler, U., ... Ehlert, U. (2014, June). Dark chocolate intake buffers stress reactivity in humans. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 63(21), 2297–2299. Retrieved from http://www.onlinejacc.org/content/63/21/2297

    Zimberg, I. Z., Dâmaso, A., Del Re, M., Carneiro, A. M., de Sá Souza, H., de Lira, F. S., ... de Mello, M. T. (2012, August). Short sleep duration and obesity: Mechanisms and future perspectives [Abstract]. Cell Biochemistry & Function, 30(6), 524–529. Retrieved from https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/cbf.2832

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Cadman, Bethany. "How to remove cortisol from the body naturally." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 2 Jul. 2018. Web.
    2 Jul. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/322335.php>

    APA
    Cadman, B. (2018, July 2). "How to remove cortisol from the body naturally." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Anxiety / Stress

Scroll to top